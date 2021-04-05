Teleworking When the pandemic ends, should telecommuting still continue? With these tips, you will make a decision

More and more people have the opportunity to work remotely on a permanent basis. However, decision-making is influenced by many factors.

If you are offered the opportunity to continue working from home in the long run, should this opportunity be seized?

In a recent Conference Board survey, only 11 percent of U.S. employers said they believed all of their employees would be required to return to the office in the long term. Admittedly, 27 per cent said plans were not yet known. About a third of respondents indicated that 40 percent or more of their workforce will work primarily remotely.