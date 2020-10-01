The hotels saw their attendance drop by 73% in June 2020. Cancellation of seminars and scarcity of tourists are the cause. Hotel groups now offer workspaces in the form of subscriptions or day packages with catering. “The hotel industry has suffered greatly. Catering, seminar spaces, it’s the same. Now we have to start again, almost from scratch, and reinvent the meeting spaces of tomorrow“, explains Natache Poncet, hotel manager in Meudon.

The common areas are fitted out as a coworking room, favoring comfort and tranquility. Large hotels are also adopting this strategy. “There was no financial investment. It’s just, today, we have available spaces and to be able to re-allocate these available spaces for a work part“, reports Cyril Casabo, director of two luxury hotels in Deauville. These spaces are billed at half the price of a night. They do not compensate for the financial losses of the sector, which amount to 92% in the second quarter of 2020 , compared to 2019.