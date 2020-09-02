Avoid the excesses of both bosses and employees, this is the objective of a meeting of social partners on Wednesday. They will discuss the relevance of a more specific legal framework for teleworking.

As the government continues to recommend telecommuting to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, should a stricter legal framework be imposed? The social partners meet on Wednesday 2 September to discuss it. If “drifts” were noted, especially during confinement, Me Sabrina Kemel, labor lawyer at FTMS Avocats, calls for not to impose measures that would be “counterproductive”, as the “disconnection from certain working hours”. On the other hand, it suggests the establishment of a “telework allowance which can be fixed and which would cover all the expenses of the employee”.

franceinfo: In your opinion, is there a need for a stricter legal framework for teleworking?

Me Sabrina Kemel: Today, we have a legal framework for teleworking. We know how we must implement it within a company and we know what the obligations of employers are. The difficulty is that during the crisis, there was an explosion in teleworking and we realized that there had been abuses. This is why today we are trying to have discussions about teleworking. But we have to be very careful, because these discussions, which are going to take place, can also be counterproductive. An employee, for example, who will telework because it suits him, because he can adjust his hours, take his child to the nursery, take care of him in the evening and then connect at 10 p.m., if we bring a very strict framework, by disconnecting certain working hours, it will not suit him. This famous right to disconnect should not be confused with a lack of flexibility. They are two completely different things.

But how exactly do you manage to enforce this right to disconnect, when you work from home, when your personal computer is always close at hand? There may be drifts …

Of course and there have been. And this is perhaps where the discussions could be useful. This right to disconnect was set by the El Khomri law in 2017. Problem: the Labor Code does not define the terms and conditions for exercising the right to disconnect and does not define the penalties either. So companies are doing a little on their own, and in practice, for some of them, it comes down to putting down email, for example: “You don’t have to answer this email outside of your working hours.” Other companies have nothing in place and they rely on individual responsibility. When they receive an email at 10 p.m., some employees respond voluntarily and that does not pose a problem for them, while others will feel compelled to respond. And this is where there is drift and sometimes abuse on the part of management.

Regarding work accidents, very specifically, if I fall down the stairs at home or burn myself with too hot coffee, whose responsibility is it? Can this be considered an accident at work?

Yes, as soon as the home becomes the place of work, it is considered a work accident. And precisely when it comes to accidents at work, you should know that the employer has the obligation to guarantee a safe workplace, so he could even, with the employee’s agreement, come to his home to check that he works in good conditions: does he have the right office, things like that.

What about internet or electricity bills? Again, these are the subjects that must be framed in this issue of teleworking?

In principle, you have a reimbursement of professional expenses. The difficulty is that when it comes to telephony and the Internet, most employees have unlimited subscriptions, so how do we do it? It would perhaps be necessary to recommend a teleworking allowance which could be flat-rate and which would cover all the employee’s expenses.