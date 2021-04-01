Teleworking The pandemic took a quarter of those employed last year to telecommuting

Statistics Finland: Telework was most common in the sectors and areas where it was least used before

Telecommuting nearly doubled last year, but most employed did not work remotely at all. Teleworking varied widely by industry and there were large regional differences.

How to describe the special corona year 2020 Statistics Finland Information and trends –in its publication series. That’s the chief actuary Tatu Leskinen draws a picture of how in many different ways some Finns switched to telework, where many still are.

“Overall, teleworking has become widespread for a long time, with the coronary crisis’s telework recommendations just giving it a decent boost. The high level of education, industry structure and the large number of people doing so-called information work have supported the spread of telework in Finland, ”he says.

Teleworking major manifestations last year included:

A quarter of all employees reported working regularly at home.

Teleworking became more common, especially in areas where little work had been done remotely in the past. Such tasks existed especially in industry and various related service industries. It also became widespread in the communications sector, as well as in financial and insurance activities and public administration.

“Even before the corona, the state did clearly more telework than the municipal sector or the private sector. The year 2020 increased the share of those who regularly worked from home in the public sector from 21 per cent to 52 per cent, ”he writes.

There was little difference between the sexes: 25 per cent of men and women reported working regularly at home.

Before of the coronavirus epidemic, most telework was done in Uusimaa.

“Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, regular telework became more common with the crisis, especially where it used to be rarest. Telework became the most common in North Karelia. In Lapland and Kainuu, the transition to telework was as extensive as in Uusimaa. ”

He also points out, most of the work is still one that can’t be done remotely.

“The proportions of those who work regularly at home are reminiscent of the fact that opportunities for telework depend a lot on what industry they work in and where they happen to live.”