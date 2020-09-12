For Julien Gigoi, teleworking from confinement, working at home also means making great savings: 40 euros thanks to transport costs, 40 euros that he dedicated to the purchase of clothes, or even 100 euros that he spent for meals outside. In total, he saved 900 euros in the last 6 months.

If Julien Gigoi receives compensation from his employer, it is not compulsory. The company simply has to provide employees with the equipment they need to work. “There is a form of legal vacuum which allows both sides to either compensate them or not to”, also nuance Me Laurent Parras, labor lawyer. The social partners want a clear framework for teleworking.

