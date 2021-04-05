Teleworking Teleworking should consciously focus on communication – workplace disputes can get worse if the survey is done remotely

For example, in meetings, you should keep the cameras on so people know they will be heard and understood.

In many Telework has been done in a Finnish workplace focusing on information and expert work for more than a year. There is a danger that the relationships of trust that have developed in the workplace will weaken when opportunities for face-to-face encounters and relationship updates are lost.

Development Manager, Department of Health and Welfare Esa Nordling says that research has shown that ancillary communication, ie non – verbal communication, is as important as receiving and interpreting a message as verbal communication. Ancillary communication consists of, for example, obvious and gestures.

The least problematic is the lack of ancillary communication in situations where pure factual information is conveyed: statistics or research results are presented or regulations or instructions are issued.

The more emotional the issue, the greater the importance of ancillary communication.

“For example, workplace conflicts and interpersonal problems can even get worse if you try to resolve them remotely. In this case, people replace the missing peripheral communication with their own imaginations and interpretations, ”Nordling points out.

Last According to a longitudinal survey conducted in the spring and autumn of the year, employees’ trust in supervisors decreased as teleworking lengthened, says Professor of Information Management at Lappeenranta – Lahti University of Technology (LUT). Cherry Blomqvist.

“In subordinate relationships, time must also be set aside for free-form discussion. In telework, it can even happen over the phone, ”says Blomqvist.

The survey was distributed to Finnish information workers through labor market organizations, ministries and social media. All three surveys of the longitudinal survey were answered by 1,164 employees from the public and private sectors. The average age of the respondents was about 46 years, and more than three-quarters of them were women.

Blomqvist points out that trust can also be built through technology, but it must be invested consciously: in meetings, for example, cameras can be kept on to convey expressions and gestures so that people know they will be heard and understood.

Major some of the employees who responded to the LUT University telework survey suffer from social isolation and would like to meet their colleagues face to face. According to Blomqvist, in telecommuting, people easily communicate only with the same, familiar people and do not create new social relationships.

There is a risk that the interaction will narrow. When encounters take place mainly as planned in meetings, their contents are also easily narrowed to task-oriented.

According to THL Nordling, a lack of social contacts in the workplace is easily perceived as a factor that increases mental stress. While many have a lot of remote communication, for example through meetings, informal interactions and spontaneous break conversations are lacking.

“It would be important for many to be able to share work-related pressures, experiences and successes with co-workers and also seek advice when needed. In teleworking, the threshold for these is much higher. ”

According to Nordling, communication, mainly via remote connections, can be particularly difficult for new employees.

Telecommuting is easiest in independent work. Teamwork requires coordination, but when successful, it brings positive encounters and reduces the feeling of social isolation, says Blomqvist.

“Self-control is important in teleworking. You can do telework better if you can express yourself clearly and positively, both orally and in writing. ”

Nordling points out that telework affects different people in very different ways. People with an outward personality may find telecommuting life-limiting, which can cause anxiety. This depends a lot on how they are able to compensate for the lack of social contacts with other human relationships.

Instead, some people enjoy the opportunity to work without social distractions and interruptions. The characteristics of teleworking are also important: if you have a lot to do with other people even at a distance, you may not need other contacts after a day’s work.

According to Nordling, very work-oriented people may have difficulty limiting work to normal and agreed working hours: working days can be unreasonably long.

“Long-term teleworking can lead to a decline in the sense of proportionality for these individuals, in which case nothing is enough. If this is accompanied by a strong sense of duty and the pursuit of perfection, the risks of exhaustion are most obvious. ”