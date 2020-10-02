Teleworking Survey: Telework increased Finns’ job satisfaction and reduced family problems – Now many want to continue telework

According to a recent working life survey, the most popular option is to work remotely part-time.

Three Four Finns want to do teleworking, which has become more common during the corona pandemic, also in the future, says a recent survey.

According to a working life gallery commissioned by Finnish Entrepreneurs, the most popular option would be to work remotely part-time. 39 percent of respondents want to work remotely part of the week and 12 percent all the time.

Only one-fifth would not want to work remotely at all. Instead, 22 percent of respondents would like to work remotely, but that is not possible for them.

In August according to a published Entrepreneurship Gallup, 30 percent of companies plan to increase multi-place work on a permanent basis. Based on a recent survey, it seems that this is a good fit for employees.

According to the Working Life Gallery, 46 per cent of Finns worked remotely during the corona pandemic. However, there appear to be large sectoral differences in teleworking opportunities: 73 per cent of those working in organizations worked telework, compared with 37 per cent in municipalities and municipal companies.

Telework is considered to have increased job satisfaction and resilience, especially: half of the respondents said that job satisfaction had increased clearly or to some extent. 18 percent of respondents, on the other hand, said job satisfaction had declined.

“Teleworking seems to increase job satisfaction significantly. A satisfied employee is a productive employee. That is why it is worth giving opportunities for teleworking where it can be done, ”says the CEO of Suomen Yrittäjit Mikael Pentikäinen.

The actual the benefits of working outside the workplace are related to, for example, the experience of independence and managing one’s own work. 55 per cent of respondents said increased independence, and 42 per cent said their own work management had developed in a positive direction.

In addition, teleworking is considered to bring more time to take care of one’s daily life: 42 per cent said the arrangement saved up to an hour of time spent commuting.

Telework had a positive effect, especially on family life: 29% said problems decreased, while 19% said they increased. Hurry decreased by 35 percent and increased by 16 percent of respondents.

The most common telecommuting job was at home, where 95 percent of respondents worked. 15 per cent of Finns said they had worked in their holiday home.

Employees under the age of thirty worked the most in holiday homes.

Kantar TNS implemented Gallup at the request of Finnish Entrepreneurs. In September, a total of 1,039 employed people living in Finland responded.