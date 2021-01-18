Teleworking Survey: More than half of teleworkers feel more effective in teleworking than in the workplace

According to a survey commissioned by the Confederation of Finnish Employees, one-fifth of teleworkers feel that their employer is still skeptical about telework.

More than half teleworkers who have done telework in the last year (56 per cent) say they get more done remotely than in the workplace, From a survey commissioned by Erton.

At the same time, however, one-fifth of teleworkers feel that the employer is still skeptical about telework.

Telework is significantly increased during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in expert work.

Of the 1,000 employees who responded to the survey, 41 percent had worked at least some telecommuting in the past year. About half of the responding employees reported that work assignments do not allow for telecommuting.

“One reason for efficiency may be that there are fewer interruptions in telecommuting. Continuous interruptions are one of the big challenges for the mental endurance of experts and thus for doing the work, ”says Erton’s chairman. Yuri Aaltonen in the bulletin.

Fair one-fifth of respondents (22 percent) for whom telecommuting was possible said they felt that his employer did not trust his employees to telecommute.

According to Erto, prejudices should not be allowed to hinder the development of working life to be more flexible.

Aaltonen reminds in the press release that several surveys during the corona crisis have shown that people would like to do more telework even after the crisis. Erto believes that an employee’s ability to influence his or her own work improves productivity, job satisfaction and resilience.

In August last year, the union launched an initiative on the subjective right to telework. This would mean that the employee would have the right to telework whenever possible, and doing so would not cause undue inconvenience to the job. The presentation sparked a debate, but it did not receive enough support to move forward.

Erton The survey commissioned by YouGov Finland was carried out by YouGov Finland. The study interviewed wage earners aged 18-63. The data was collected as an electronic survey in late November 2020 in the YouGov Consumer Panel. The final number of respondents is a thousand. In the overall results, the average margin of error is 2.8 percentage points in both directions at the 95% confidence level.