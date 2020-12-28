Teleworking Statistics Finland: Regular work from home doubled in 2020

According to the Labor Force Survey, 31 per cent of all employed reported working at home regularly in November.

Coronary pandemic seems to have clearly changed the way Finns work, says Statistics Finland.

Fresh publication According to him, regular work from home in particular has increased during the exceptional period, although the possibilities for it vary in different fields and professions.

In November, 31 per cent of all employed reported working regularly at home, compared with 15 per cent in January. The number of people working regularly at home has thus doubled during 2020.

The information is based on Statistics Finland’s Labor Force Survey, in which respondents are not asked for information on all teleworking. Instead, the survey asks whether the respondent has done gainful employment at home in the previous four weeks, either regularly, occasionally, or not at all.

Regular working from home has followed the spread of the coronavirus as well as tightened recommendations and restrictions in the spring and fall. Work at home was highest in May, when more than 35 per cent of the employed reported working regularly at home.

In midsummer, the number of teleworkers at home fell close to twenty percent until the number picked up again in early fall.

The amount of regular telework at home has grown steadily over the last ten years. In 2010, less than ten percent of the employed reported regularly working from home each year. Over the past two years, the corresponding figure has been about 14 percent of all employed.

Taxpayer According to the data, telework became more common in Finland as early as 2019. According to the tax authority, Finns made more than 20 per cent more income-generating deductions last year than in the previous year. The number of people who made reductions increased almost as much.

The growth is high, as the amount of the euro, which has been reduced in previous years, has increased by 0-10%. In 2018, the number of those who reported a reduction even decreased.

Income deduction means that an employee can deduct from his taxation the expenses incurred in obtaining wage income. Such income-generating expenses may include, for example, the use of a study room or the acquisition of tools and professional literature.

Tax Administration Economist Aki Savolainen explained in a previous HS case that the increase is due to more working days being done at home. Growth is primarily focused on high-income earners.

“This may be explained by the fact that it is easier for high-paid employees and experts to work remotely than for many low-paid employees,” Savolainen said in a press release.