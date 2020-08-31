Teleworking Small countries that have survived the coronavirus well attract teleworkers with visas

With the slowdown in tourism, many countries would be happy to replace tourists with teleworkers. Estonia also launched a visa for diginomads.

Tourism has dried up in the grip of a pandemic, but at the same time more and more knowledge workers are allowed to choose for themselves where to spend their working days physically.

In this niche, a few countries that have survived the first wave of the coronavirus have already had time to launch new types of visas. The aim is to attract high-income teleworkers to live in safer landscapes from cities that act as centers for the spread of the virus during a pandemic.

Georgia introduced a new visa for “diginomades” in July. According to the country’s Ministry of Economy, it wants to bring in freelancers and self-employed people who work remotely.

“Georgia has a global reputation as an epidemiologically safe country and we want to take advantage of this opportunity,” commented Georgia’s Minister of Economy Natia Turnaya government in the bulletin.

Financial magazine Forbesin only seven percent of Americans regularly worked remotely before the coronavirus pandemic. Now at least two out of three work from home, Forbes says, referring to surveys.

According to Forbes, traditional office work in particular has moved into homes in a pandemic, as it has been allowed for the first time by the management of large companies. For corporate management survey according to 80 per cent, it intended to partially retain the possibility of teleworking even after a safe return to the offices.

So there may really be potential entrants to visa-offering countries.

Bad in an economic situation, money for new residents would be needed in many countries. A teleworker who moves to the country with a one-year visa also has a lower risk of infection than a tourist.

Bermuda, located east of the United States in the Atlantic, began its one-year Work from Bermuda program for teleworkers in early August.

BBC interviewed a financial worker applying for a visa Sadie Millardia. Millard, who originally went on holiday to Bermuda with her boyfriend, tells the BBC that a return to Wall Street is unattractive.

“I am rather in Bermuda, where I feel safer strong set by the Board of virus and testing the rules and limitations on,” Millard says.

Also Barbados, located in the Caribbean Sea, has welcomed teleworkers with a new “Barbados Welcome Stamp”. However, the island state requires visa applicants to earn more, more than 50,000 euros a year. Paradise Island is a well-known tourist destination for the rich.

“Covid-19 is very consuming for people’s mental well-being,” explains the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley The Washington Post in an interview.

“There is power in the sunshine. There is power in seawater. They are both therapeutic. We said: why not share it? ”

Closer Finland’s neighboring country In Estonia, a visa for “digital nomads” was introduced on 1 August. However, the visa has been going on for a long time and is not just about a pandemic.

A visa can be obtained by a person who has a valid employment contract and who can perform his or her work entirely remotely. However, the income limit required by Estonia for teleworkers is clearly lower than in Barbados, at around EUR 7,000 per year.