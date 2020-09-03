A woman continues her teleworking during deconfinement, June 05, 2020 (CLAIRE LEYS / FRANCE-BLEU DRÔME-ARDÈCHE)

New discussions were held yesterday afternoon between union and employer representatives on teleworking. If we do not seem to be heading towards new rules that would be imposed on everyone, companies are approaching the start of the school year in dispersed order. And many are those who slow down and demand the return of employees.

Will telework have been a flash in the pan? Or on the contrary, did we cross a course during confinement, after which there would be no turning back? From 27% of teleworkers, we went to 15%, according to a Yougov poll. According to the vice-president of the association of human resources directors, Benoît Serre, companies have entered a major phase of reflection. After a forced adoption of telework in a very degraded mode, without preparation, without reorganization, the time would be at the break. A necessary break to prepare for a sustainable installation of a new form of teleworking.

For Benoît Serre, this reflection could last a few months, and the question could be dealt with in the framework of the compulsory annual negotiations, at the beginning of next year. Companies have clearly recorded the expectation of employees to maintain teleworking – according to a survey conducted in June, more than eight in ten employees want to continue working outside the walls – but they want to give themselves time to overhaul their model management, their control systems. In a word, their entire organization.

However, many companies have formalized and extended teleworking. We can cite two of the most significant agreements that have been signed in recent days. The first concerns the MGEN mutual. It has just granted 90 days of teleworking, to be taken whenever you want over the year. A very flexible and very original formula. And the insurer Maif, which has just generalized teleworking for all its employees. They benefit from a monthly package of days, subject to being on the site for two or three days.

Why such agreements? Because the demand is high. In a small Parisian communication company, the announcement of the granting of a single day of teleworking per week, upon leaving confinement, caused a bronca. Result: the management gave in and granted a second day, as long as the virus circulated. A balance of power that plays out in many companies, torn between employee expectations and management’s desire to regain visual control over their employees. But everything can change if the circulation of the virus accelerates: 27% of clusters concern companies, according to all the latest figures from Public Health France.