Teleworking, which was clearly imposed during the first months of the pandemic, has been a satisfactory experience for most of those who had to use this formula, but it generated stressful situations, lengthened the working day and was perceived by many employees as less productive. This is reflected in a study by the Economic and Social Council (CES) on the repercussions of the health crisis on the well-being of families, presented yesterday.

Only 22% of the 516 people surveyed for this report – all of them parents with school-age children – teleworked before the pandemic. This percentage rose to 58% with the confinement decreed in mid-March 2020. After the relaxation of the restrictions, they largely returned to face-to-face presence, although still 42% of those interviewed continued to carry out at least part of their work activity from home at the time of the survey, conducted between December 2020 and last March.

Almost 70% satisfied



Around seven out of ten people were satisfied “with the opportunity to work from home”, although “when asked about more specific questions, the answers were less optimistic”, clarifies Laura Espín, professor of the Department of Human Anatomy and Psychobiology of the UMU, and one of the five authors of the CES study. Thus, 45% did not gain free time by working from home, compared to 37.3% who were able to enjoy more periods of leisure or rest. In fact, 54% of those surveyed felt that their work was expanding and taking up time that they could occupy with family and friends.

The study also reveals that the gender gap remains: mothers gained less free time than fathers, suffered more stress and had more difficulty reconciling. In any case, the overall balance is positive: 66.6% of those surveyed emphasize that teleworking allowed them to take care of their family, and 51.8% underline the economic savings. The study has been coordinated by María Dolores Hidalgo, professor in the Department of Basic Psychology and Methodology at UMU. Along with her, it is also signed by Micaela Martínez, María Fuster, María Pilar Martín and Laura Espín.