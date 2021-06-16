A woman telecommuting at her home in Beverly, Massachusetts, on August 6, 2020. Jessica rinaldi

Teleworking arrived as an imposition in March 2020, but as the months go by, many Spaniards resist going back. In the first quarter of 2021, 11.2% of the employed population worked from home for more than half of the week, above the figures recorded in the previous six months, and only exceeded by the period of the first state of alarm ( second quarter of 2020), when 16.2% of Spaniards teleworked, according to figures from Red.es, dependent on the Ministry of Economic Affairs, published this Wednesday.

The question now being asked by businessmen and office owners is whether this trend will continue to rise, although from Red.es they clarify that the rise in recent months corresponds to the worsening of the pandemic after Christmas. However, the latest Randstad Research telework report, from the beginning of June, shows that more and more Spaniards value remote employment. When looking for a new job, 43% of Spaniards take into account that the new company allows working from home. Specifically, women give more importance to teleworking than men (47% compared to 40%), as well as people with a higher education level compared to professionals with basic education (47% compared to 35%).

The two economic epicenters of Spain monopolized teleworking in the country, with remote employment levels of 21.6% in the Community of Madrid for the first quarter of 2021 and 15.2% in Catalonia, the only two that exceed the average national. On the opposite side are Navarra (5%), Murcia (5.5%) and Aragón (6%).

Despite the growth of teleworking, the Red.es study recognizes that Spain is still behind its partners in the European Union. According to the Eurostat survey for the whole of 2020, 85% of Spaniards acknowledged that they did not telework during that year, compared to an average of 79% of the Twenty-seven. Along the same lines, 10.9% of Spaniards assured that they teleworked “generally” from home, compared to 12.3% on average in the Union. Finally, 4.2% of Spaniards said they teleworked “sometimes” during the past year, compared to 8.7% in the EU.

Part of this difference is explained by the lower endowment of devices to employees. Among the Twenty-seven, Spain ranked 15th in 2020 in terms of the percentage of companies with more than 10 employees that provide remote connection equipment to their workers, a key condition for promoting work from home. According to Eurostat, 74% of businesses in Spain did so, above the EU average of 70% and improving figures from 2019 (71%).