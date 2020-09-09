Thousands of square meters of office space for rent on the facades of buildings. Inside, you can find completely empty open spaces. During confinement, four out of ten employees found themselves teleworking. So, is this the end of offices? A business leader ruled: it has just separated from half of its premises. “Before, we had 200m², we reduced to 110m². We have enough to accommodate 12 people while respecting the rules of social distancing “, explains Camille Morvan, director of Goshaba.



Now, for her, the rule is telework for all. As a result, a saving of 4000 euros per month, which will be used to finance future seminars and transport costs. This year, office rentals could fall by 20 to 45% in Ile-de-France. This void has already been observed by some employees of the La Défense district in Paris. Four new towers are under construction. And many square meters have still not found a taker.

