Laurent Berger, secretary general of the CFDT, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Thursday, September 10, 2020. Teleworking, unemployment insurance … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

Telework and childcare: incompatible

The government has announced a partial unemployment scheme for parents who have to keep their child at home. “This is good news. There is a caveat. It says in the restrictive conditions that it cannot concern people who can telecommute. When you have a child who is 13 or 14 years old, you will be forced to ‘being with him and teleworking, it works objectively “, considers Laurent Berger.

On the other hand, “When you have children who are small and your activity is ‘teleworkable’, you get into something quite difficult”, says the union leader. You must not “consider that we can telework permanently with children at home, especially young children”, considers the secretary general of the CFDT.

A teleworking agreement soon to be signed

After three months of negotiations between the social partners on teleworking, Laurent Berger hopes to reach an agreement “tomorrow” (Friday September 10). The project under discussion is “rather an interesting document, but we must discuss” he adds.

The head of the CFDT returns the responsibility for the duration of the negotiations to Medef: “They have difficulty reaching an agreement. We see it through a certain number of observations that we are in the process of making that teleworking is declining, including in its appeal, because it is not framed, because it is not clear “, he explains.

Unemployment insurance: “let’s put it all over again”

The application of the unemployment insurance reform was suspended at the end of July until January 1, 2021 due to the health crisis. “The right formula is that we put everything back, and certainly not by trying to tinker with what had been badly done by the previous government“, says Laurent Berger.

“In January, we will be in a situation where unemployment will have increased further. It is just obvious that this will not be the time to reduce the compensation for job seekers, especially those who have been the most precarious”, justifies the secretary general of the CFDT.

