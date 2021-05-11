A woman works from her home. Westend61 / Getty Images / Westend61

The return of teleworkers to the office could end up opening the Pandora’s box of disputes over remote work. A phenomenon that is already reflected in labor disputes, as collected by judicial statistics: the number of sentences that included the term “teleworking” went from 182 in 2019 to 349 in 2020, according to the legal database La Ley Digital, which which is double the discrepancies in just one year.

Experts warn that employees, after months at home, can be confused that they have acquired rights that never really existed. On the other hand, companies can take advantage of the situation to alter working conditions when it is not due.

The wave of lawsuits, according to lawyers in the sector, could come with the end of the pandemic. Although for now the conflict is low, the critical moment will come when the firms decide between returning to the office, keeping the workforce at home permanently or adopting a mixed system.

As Iván López García de la Riva, managing partner of Abdón Pedrajas Littler’s labor department, points out, employers seek advice on the matter to anticipate problems. “The number of company inquiries and the development of protocols, policies and agreements on teleworking have increased considerably,” says the lawyer. For his part, Nicolás Martín, a labor lawyer, agrees in this regard and predicts that “there will be more lawsuits, for sure.” “Not only because the employees do not want to return to the office,” he explains, but because, turning the tables, “there will be companies that want to impose remote work and thus save expenses, such as renting the headquarters or electricity. ”. A situation that can collide with the workers’ desire to return, “because the work environment is good, or because the office has services such as a nursery or gym that they do not have at home.”

The Government published in September 2020 a royal decree to regulate the home office boom, where it enshrines the voluntary nature of teleworking. The employee cannot require the employer to work remotely, or vice versa, unless there is a compelling cause (for example, taking care of children).

In all other cases, a written agreement must be reached that clearly sets out the minimum contents established by law, such as how long the regime will last, the equipment that the employee will need, expenses, schedules or possible control measures.

On the other hand, this pact is reversible, that is, it can be undone at any time if a notice is respected, which must also be agreed. A system that, for Martín, can generate “certain insecurity” in the company, since the worker can return to the presence without considering the needs of the company.

Offset expenses

It is precisely the minimum contents of these agreements that could generate more conflict. The legislation does not go into details on how these points should be negotiated and it is an area that mixes various issues such as conciliation, time registration, time control, data protection or digital disconnection. Sergio Ponce, Uría Menéndez Labor Partner, confirms that “it is a cross-cutting aspect that affects many and very varied subjects.” “Currently the disputes are essentially focused on the determination of compensation for expenses,” says the lawyer. Thus, for example, although the new rule obliges the employer to take charge of the internet or electricity, “it does not determine how it should be quantified, or other aspects that, to a large extent, refer to collective bargaining”, which ” it is a source of conflict ”.

The role of collective agreements will therefore be key. But until they regulate the matter (some, like the banking agreement, already do), the courts gradually resolve the points of friction. For example, sending an operator to telework does not justify cutting bonuses and benefits agreed by agreement. This was stated by the National Court in March of this year, when condemning a company that, taking advantage of remote work, modified the hours and suppressed the restaurant check of a worker.

Work-related accidents are another litigation niche. The general rule does not change: if it occurs during working hours, it is an occupational accident. With these wickers, the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country established in September 2020 that the heart attack of a commercial at home while working was a work injury. Also, the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, this time in 2015, ruled that the heart attack of a technician was a work accident while on duty at his home, because having the mobile on and being attentive to any emergency implies work.

Álvaro San Martín, labor lawyer at the Casadeley law firm, also fears that with the return to the offices there will be misunderstandings. “People are not clear at all that they are not acquired rights and are totally reversible,” he points out. To impose telework, there must be “superior rights, such as family conciliation, prevention of occupational hazards or agreements in an agreement or contract.” Outside of these cases, “the company can deny it and not even have to justify the refusal,” adds the expert.