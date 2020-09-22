After extensive negotiation, the Government and representatives of employers and workers reached an agreement in principle to regulate telework. The agreement must be ratified by the governing bodies of the different unions and employers’ groups, but it is expected that it can be approved in the form of a Royal Decree today in the Council of Ministers.

In the latest draft of the agreement, which has been accessed by newspapers such as The country or eldiario.es, the conditions under which telework should be carried out are detailed, which has seen a marked increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Who is affected by the teleworking law?

Those who work remotely on a “regular” basis. Defining this term has been one of the friction points in the negotiation, since the unions and the Government wanted the percentage to apply the rule in a three-month period to be 20%. Finally, the employer forced the rise to 30%, which is equivalent to a day and a half a week.

As reported by eldiario.es, work contracts with minors and internships must ensure a presence of 50%.

When does it come into force?

The law will enter “20 days” after it appears in the Official State Gazette.. A period of three months will then be opened for the company and the worker to agree in writing and individually on the telework conditions.

In companies in which teleworking was previously collectively regulated, two scenarios could occur: that the new law comes into force when the agreement expires or if, on the contrary, there is no end date, the regulations will begin to function after one year, a period that could be extended to three, if there is an agreement between both parties.

According to El País, businessmen pressured at the last minute so that teleworking in exceptional circumstances, that is, for companies that have had to establish it due to COVID-19, it is not necessary to reach an agreement with the worker. The draft effectively determines that “ordinary labor regulations” will be applied, but it was agreed that the company will have to provide the worker with “the means, equipment, tools and consumables that requires the development of remote work ”.

What should appear in the agreement between company and worker?

With the aforementioned exception of teleworking due to COVID-19, the employer and teleworker must reach a agreement with a “mandatory minimum content”. According to El País, among these points are “the inventory of the equipment necessary to carry out the activity remotely, the expenses that the worker may incur and the method to compensate them, the working hours, the place chosen for the employee to telework, the means of control available to the company, the duration of the agreement and the instructions to carry out the activity ”.

The expenses will be borne by the company, according to eldiario.es, so the development of telework “it may not suppose the assumption by the worker of expenses related to the equipment, tools and means linked to the development of their work activity “.

Voluntariness and worker rights

Neither the company can force an employee to telework, nor can the worker demand telework, according to this information, so It must be voluntary and by mutual agreement between the parties. In addition, the law establishes that refusing to telework will not be a cause for dismissal or “substantial modification of working conditions.”

The rule clarifies that the worker’s rights will be the same as if he were working in the office “and they will not be able to suffer damage in any of their working conditions, including remuneration, job stability, working time, training and professional promotion,” reports eldiario.es.

Flexible hours and correct registration of the day

The rule establishes that there will be flexible hours, but that employer and workers can negotiate the setting of mandatory availability times. In addition, as a maintenance of the norm approved by the government a year and a half ago, the record of the working day must be kept mandatory by the company.