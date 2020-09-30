The union official indicates that with the Covid-19 epidemic, bosses are more and more inclined to have their employees work at home. But according to her, there is an issue of cost reduction and an increased social risk.

Jean Castex will ask the mayors of Paris, Lyon, Lille and Grenoble on Thursday, October 1 to take additional measures to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic while these cities were placed in a reinforced alert zone last week. But the issue of teleworking in companies has been practically absent from political discourse since the start of the school year as a possible means of combating the spread of the Covid. Yet she is “very present in social dialogue, in companies”, assures Catherine Pinchaut, national secretary of the CFDT, on franceinfo.

franceinfo: Why do we no longer talk about teleworking?

Catherine Pinchaut: I think it is still very present in any case in companies and on a daily basis. It is simply recommended, but afterwards it is a matter of common sense. Teleworking is a form of work organization like any other, which must make it possible to protect employees at the same time, especially in the event of resumption of activity – because there are nevertheless a certain number of them at the start of the school year. have returned – and which should allow economic activity to continue. In any case, what we see is that teleworking, even if from your point of view is absent from political discourse, is very present in social dialogue, in companies.

Do you have any idea how many people telecommute today?

It depends on the sectors and companies and regions. But if you take the Paris region, in particular, there are many companies that have continued to telework, with employees who are half, for example, teleworking. So, it is really anchored, it seems to me, in the practices. Afterwards, what we see is that it is a practice that must be implemented in addition to the face-to-face. So, what we see above all, is how it combines face-to-face and teleworking.

Is there a balance to be found in the management of telework today?

Yes, totally, because teleworking cannot be said to be the form of work that is necessarily the most suitable whatever the companies, activities and employees. So, it is essential to have a balance between face-to-face and teleworking.

Are any companies still reluctant to set it up or develop it?

No, it is rather the opposite that we can notice, there are companies that are developing it a little too much for our taste. And who see above all in the implementation of teleworking a possibility of moving towards 100% teleworking, while also making savings on premises. It can be a problem for employees, especially in companies where there is, in addition to uncertainty, about employment, about economic activity, which is nevertheless the major subject of the return to school. And when telework is presented as becoming the modality of “all telework”, some may say that it can be a pretext tomorrow to initiate restructuring, social plans, etc. This is the real worry.