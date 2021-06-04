Telecommuting may involve the waiver of privileges that can only be enjoyed in the office. Jamie Grill / Getty Images

Accepting a telecommuting agreement can be tricky. Working from home, beyond the obvious benefits, can mean giving up privileges that can only be enjoyed in the office. The law is clear in dictating that there can be no discrimination between some colleagues and others; However, concepts such as the mileage bonus, the payment of transportation costs or the punctuality supplement lose their meaning if the office is at home.

The issue has already required the intervention of justice. Just a month ago, the National Court resolved a conflict where a union demanded that the staff receive a bonus for public transport expenses, despite starting teleworking. The magistrates rejected the request with a simple reasoning: if there is no travel, there is no expense. And being an extra-salary concept (not negotiated in the payroll), the benefit payment loses its reason for being.

The restaurant ticket is one of the great sources of conflict. Does telework imply giving up this complement? Not if it is part of the salary, explains Eduardo Ortega Figueiral, from Ortega-Condomines Abogados. But beware, if the employer pays an amount to the worker every time he eats away from home, “the plus is compensatory, not salary,” adds the lawyer. On the contrary, the restaurant voucher “will be of a salary nature when it is paid regardless of the work performed, that is, indiscriminately, without considering whether the service is provided or not,” explains Ortega.

With these wickers, the National Court clarified in March that a company cannot remove the restaurant ticket from the teleworker’s payroll due to the pandemic, if it had been negotiated by agreement as salary in kind. The company defended that at home there is no extra expense on the menu, but the magistrates pointed out that, as part of the payroll, it is untouchable. And in any case, added the Chamber, the plus does not lose its usefulness, since employees can order food at home.

For the company to pay for the neighborhood nursery is more complex. It will depend, again, on how these benefits have been negotiated. As Fernando Ruiz Linaza, Deloitte Legal’s labor partner, explains, the worker “will have the right to continue using these services when they go to the office”. With work from home, the only way to perpetuate these advantages is “that the service has been agreed individually or collectively.”

It is common for these benefits to be mere cordialities that the employer has with the staff. Employees cannot claim them as acquired rights, explains the labor lawyer Víctor Manuel Canalda: “They tend to be voluntary improvements or gifts from the company that do not generate any expectation of rights.”

A different matter is that, as can happen with the restaurant voucher, access to certain services is conceived as part of the salary. In this case, Eduardo Ortega emphasizes, “if such benefits are offered as flexible remuneration, given their salary nature, they should be maintained, regardless of whether teleworking is imposed”.

If the contract does not specify it, nor does any agreement establish it, there is no right to demand these extras. The gym, the nursery or the laundry can be collective services, but they are not required individually. For example, “if there is a free gym in an office, the fact of teleworking does not mean that you can be required to pay a fee at a center near your home,” explains the expert. An opinion shared by Víctor Canalda, who rules out that in these cases it can be argued that there is special treatment for employees in the office. “I do not think it can be understood that there is discrimination with respect to workers who can make use of these services,” he says.

Adrián Todolí, professor of Labor and Social Security Law at the University of Valencia, recalls that, in any case, teleworking is voluntary and “always reversible”. Even so, he emphasizes that, if the company arranged the nursery service with a specific operator, the worker “will always have the right to demand it, whether he is teleworking or not.” On the other hand, if the company announces the opening of a laundry service in an email for the entire staff, “there is no individual right, but a mere detail of the boss,” the teacher points out.

It is common for home workers to also claim the chair or desk from their company. With the law in hand, companies must provide their operators with any means to carry out work from home, but experts doubt whether this obligation encompasses this furniture.

For Fernando Ruiz Linaza, the question “is debatable” and, therefore, “it is necessary to analyze the agreement between the company and the worker”, or if “from a preventive point of view this chair or table is necessary for that particular employee”. Eduardo Ortega points out that it is common for the agreements to provide “lump sum financial compensation” for the worker for these expenses. Víctor Manuel Canalda agrees that the question “will depend on the agreement”, but reiterates the key idea that “the expenses derived from teleworking must be fully assumed by the company.”

In any case, the teleworking agreement must make it clear who is responsible for each amount. “If it is indicated here, the employee will have the right for the company to give him these equipment,” concludes Ruiz Linaza. Again, the agreement between the employer and the worker is what prevails.