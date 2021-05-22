Since televisions stopped being an XXL screen to become sophisticated entertainment devices, innovations in their structure did not stop appearing. For those who are determined to cross the technological threshold, a guide with prices and characteristics of the five best smart tv available in Argentina in 2021.

In choosing a smart TV, multiple variables converge, with several technical aspects to consider in order to aspire to a top-of-the-range model.

On the purchase scale, the characteristics with the greatest weight are: panel type, size, resolution and operating system. Add to that the input latency and the transfer speed of the port.

The five most advanced televisions available in the country respond to Samsung, LG, TCL, Noblex and Sony.

What are the aspects that must be taken into account when choosing a TV. Samsung Photo

Density. The current standard is 4K Ultra HD and manages to form a 3,840 by 2,160 image. The letter “K” is for Kilo (1000), which means that the TV achieves a horizontal resolution of 4,000 pixels.

Resolution is a term that indicates how densely the pixels on the screen come together to form the image. The higher the count of these points, the higher the quality.

The next step in the evolutionary chain is 8K, which has four times more pixels than a UHD.

Samsung QLED 8K.



Samsung QLED 8K 75Q800T TV. With QLED panels and 8K resolution (7,680 by 4,320) and 33 million pixels. It is 75 inches. $ 599,999.

At the local level, the first is to go on sale is the TV Samsung 8K QLED ($ 599,999). This model, like many cell phones, does not have visible edges, so the screen takes advantage of 99% of the surface, making it blend in with the environment thanks to its ambient mode technology.

“One of the 75Q800T’s biggest differentials is the artificial intelligence to bring whatever content is played (4K, Full HD, HD, or even SD) up to 8K resolution, reducing image noise, restoring lost details and even fine-tuning borders around objects and text. This allows you to enjoy the highest quality of the equipment, ”explains Martin Hilgert, senior product manager at Samsung.

High frequency. The introduction of the HDMI 2.1 port provides an improvement in the transfer flow, reaching up to 48 Gbps (against the 18 Gbps of HDMI 2.0), which opens the doors to higher resolutions and refresh rates.

This port is even more justified if one has the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Since it allows you to take advantage of the automatic low latency mode (ALLM) and adaptive refresh rates (VRR) or the possibility of sending sound to several speakers through the Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC).

LG OLED BX.

LG OLED BX TV. It has HDMI 2.1. It supports HDR10 PRO, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode. It is 65 inches. $ 409,999

The new series LG OLED BX ($ 409,999) It is designed to offer the best gaming conditions since they have HDMI 2.1, to synchronize the refresh rate of the screen with that provided by the PC graphics card.

It also brings the intelligent processor “ALPHA 7 3rd generation” that offers an experience of superior viewing and sound. This quad core chip (Quad Core) operates in 64 bits.

“The Quad Core processes images or content in High Dynamic Range (HDR) allowing you to see greater detail in dark or white scenes, in HDR10 and HLG formats. The first is found on many platforms such as Netflix and the best thing is that the LG TV recognizes the format and notifies that it is in that HDR format. While the HLG is for live transmission of 4K signal ”, explains Sergio Jung, LG product manager.

Upgrades. While the bulk of the equipment is Smart TV, there are some cheaper models that include simplified or their own operating systems, the top models opt for the consolidated ones such as Android TV, WebOS (LG) and Tizen (Samsung) that offer constant updates of their firmware.

TCL TV C715 QLED

TCL TV C715 QLED television. Quantum Dot 4K technology with Dolby Vision-Atmos and Google Assistant with Hands Free Voice to control TV with your voice. 66 “. $ 169,999

The TCL TV C715 QLED ($ 169,999) produced 100% in Argentina It brings certified Android TV operating system and Google Assistant with Hands Free Voice Control.

Alongside Dolby Audio’s immersive technology is DTS intelligent sound processing, which enables audio decoding without any compression.

“In addition to the Frame Less design, which allows an immersive view of the screen, it incorporates the Hands Free Voice Control, an innovation that allows the consumer to use the functions of the Android TV just with the sound of their voice,” says Gustavo Vázquez, commercial director of TCL.

Panels. Televisions bet on different screen technologies. The most common are LCD with LED backlighting – with some derivatives like Samsung’s QLEDs – and OLEDs.

Whether a model is LED, OLED or QLED depends on the way the pixels or colored dots are illuminated. It is important to assess the quality of the image and precisely where the difference between televisions is.

QLED panels are an evolution with respect to LEDs, since the pixels can be activated individually, allowing greater contrast and obtaining the purest blacks.

Instead, OLEDs produce their own light in order to control individual brightness, save layers and achieve minimal thickness screens. The vision is almost perfect from all angles.

Sony Bravia XBR-65X805H

Sony Bravia XBR-65X805H TV. 4K LCD panels (3,840 by 2,160 pixels). with the Processor X1 processor and HDR remaster, to improve the contrast. $ 239,999

The Sony Bravia XBR-65X805H ($ 239,999) It has LCD panels although with some technical adjustments to improve its sharpness.

“Through HDR remaster, the processor analyzes the color of the shapes on the screen to adjust their contrast. As the objects are remastered individually, this television is capable of reproducing greater depth and texture, which translates into more realistic images ”, they point out from the company.

Noblex DK55X6500

Noblex 55 “TV DK55X6500. 4K LED panels (3,840 by 2,160), with Vidaa 4.0 operating system. The screen is 55 inches. $ 80,000

While Noblex currently offers its DK line ($ 80,000), is preparing for the launch of the Black Series, consisting of 4 TV models of 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches with the Quantum Dot (QLED) function that will be launched in June.

The devices offer innovative features, such as the Vidaa 4.0 operating system, Wifi Dual Band, to amplify the internet connection and Eye Protect, a function that reduces the emission of blue light.

