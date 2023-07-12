We are currently going through the sales season with the Amazon Prime Day, the same in which various items are found at prices that normally do not reach throughout the year. That clearly includes widescreens, which are now commonplace to connect to consoles or just watch streaming services.

Here we share the best prices:

Amazon Fire TV Series 4 43-inch smart television ($5,799 MXN)

Amazon Description: Extraordinary 4K entertainment: Movies and TV shows come to life with vibrant support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Amazon Fire TV Series 4 50-inch Smart TV ($6,999 MXN)

Amazon description: Scenes that jump off the screen: 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10 and HGL qualities provide a clearer, more vibrant image with more vivid colors compared to 1080p Full HD quality.

TCL Smart TV 65-inch screen ($12,599 MXN)

Amazon Description: Try the technology of this new huge television, with channels to download favorite applications, as well as the ability to support HD antennas for local television. Similarly, connecting video game consoles will be a delight.

Samsung 43-inch QLED 4K screen ($14,599 MXN)

Amazon description: Enjoy total brilliance with this next-generation television with sharp colors that explodes everything seen on the screen. In turn, it has streaming application downloads to consume all kinds of video content.

Sony 55 Inch Screen KD-55X77L: BRAVIA LED 4K ($12069 MXN)

Amazon description: Enjoy your favorite content in 4K quality, with more details and more realistic textures, thanks to 4K X-REALITY PRO and 4K PROCESSOR X1. In addition to having adaptation with Sony consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Via: Amazon

Editor’s note: There are many more offers within this wave, so it would be worth taking a look at everything that has to offer until next July 16.