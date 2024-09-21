Television | Yle’s studio renovation went completely wrong by Riitta Lehtimäki from Helsinki – This is how Yle responds to viewers’ criticism

TV|The studio renovation costing more than ten million euros has not pleased all viewers. However, according to Yle, the reform has also received praise.

Riitta Lehtimäki, 66, is one of those who are frustrated with Yle's studio renovation. Yle's new studio cost ten million euros and was commissioned in June. Lehtimäki and many other viewers feel that the moving image disturbs the viewing experience. Yle has received feedback on the reform from far and wide and has made changes to moving elements, among other things.

From Helsinki Riitta Lehtimäkä66, takes on.

Lehtimäki, who contacted HS’s editors, says he is “really frustrated” with Yle’s studio renovation.

Yle’s television news is since the beginning of June, broadcast from the new news studio. The studio, which cost ten million euros, is Yle’s biggest renovation project in more than ten years.

All news broadcasts, A-studio and Ylen Aamu are made in the new studio.

In the renovation, cables and cameras have also been cleaned out of the studio. Now, during the broadcast, only the performers are in the studio, because all the cameras work remotely in a wireless network.

Leaf hill is not the only viewer criticizing the reform. Yle has previously written about the barrage of criticism caused by the reform, among other things Evening newspaper.

Lehtimäki says that “almost everyone” in his close circle agrees.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching Yle’s affairs programs, but now I had to realize that watching is no longer possible.”

In Lehtimäki’s opinion, the use of a moving image on the studio screen takes attention away from the matter itself, i.e. the conversation and its content – that is, from the things that he has most valued in Yle’s affairs programs.

The renovation has caused Lehtimäki a headache, literally: the studio’s visuals and sound worlds with moving backgrounds have caused him severe headaches.

“During the summer, I have sent feedback to Yle and read feedback written by others. Most people wonder the same thing. I have asked about it myself, but no one has answered me.”

Lehtimäki says that he has completely stopped watching Yle news, A-studio and Yle Aamu.

Helsingin Sanomat asked Yle’s lead art director of news and current events From Juha Laukkane about the feedback received on the use of the moving image used on the background video screen of the talk shows and the use of the moving image in general. Laukkanen answered HS’s questions by email.

According to Laukkanen, “the business language is part of the new Yle Uutiset brand, and the mobile Stages are part of this whole”. He considers it possible that the movement in the background sets will disturb some of the viewers.

According to Laukkanen, according to the feedback received, the movement and the dynamism of the broadcasts mainly bother the older audience.

“For young people, on the other hand, dynamism and fast pace are the default.”

According to Laukkanen, the reform seeks “an appropriate balance between now and then”.

“Basically, television is a medium of moving images.”

Feedback about the studio renovation is still steadily coming to Yle, although according to Laukkanen, the amount has decreased significantly from the amount at the beginning of June.

According to Laukkanen, the reform has also received praise. It has been considered modern, stylish and upbeat.

Leaf hill according to Laukkanen, is not the only viewer for whom the moving image has triggered headache attacks. Some of the viewers have said that the background graphics cause them, among other things, migraine symptoms.

Feedback is taken seriously, writes Laukkanen. Based on the feedback, Yle has already made changes to the moving elements, for example by slowing down their movement.

“We’re doing this for the audience and we’re looking at how we can further develop what we’re doing.”