Television | Yle: There are significant shortcomings in the contracts of reality TV programs, according to experts, they restrict the fundamental rights of the participants

Yleisradio obtained participation agreements for three different reality TV programs.

Finns significant shortcomings have been revealed in the contracts for participants in reality TV programs Mightily in an extensive study.

Yle acquired participant agreements for three different programs – Temptation Island Finland, Big Brother Finland mixed Au pairit – and reviewed the content of the agreements with the contract law experts of the University of Helsinki.

Experts estimate that there are several unreasonable or even illegal clauses in the contracts. The agreements address, among other things, fundamental rights such as freedom of movement and freedom of expression.

Production companies the agreements contain strict secrecy clauses, breach of which can result in a fine of tens of thousands of euros for participants.

Au pairsja producer Aito Media replied to Yle that “the obligation of confidentiality and the contractual penalty are normal practice in television productions and many other contracts”.

Temptation Iceland Producer Banijay Finland stated that the participant agreements are between the production and the participants. Big Brotherin the production company Endemol Shine Finland did not answer Yle’s questions about the agreements.

Temptation Island and Big Brother are shown by Nelonen, which belongs to the same Sanoma Group as Helsingin Sanomat.