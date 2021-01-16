Television | Yle Olohuone’s new music evenings will be accompanied by the artist in places that are important to him

Today, Saturday, Samuli Putro will be with him in Raahe.

Last in the spring corona race Yle Living Room brought special performances by domestic artists to home audiences to alleviate anxiety. There is still a need to brighten up the evenings, and again the artists are rushing to the rescue.

Susanna Laine in the program, the artist will meet six artists known to the whole nation in places relevant to them in one way or another. For most, it means old or current hometown. So again, it becomes proven that where a person comes from does not disappear, even if life and career take you where.

Today is Saturday’s turn Samuli Putro. He is accompanied by him to Raahe, where the singer-songwriter spent his important years of childhood and youth. Maybe at the same time there will be a spin on Merikatu field, which according to some information freezes before others.

During the remembrance, music is also heard live. Putro snatches songs at the Pakkahuone Museum, where he rushed as a summer runner in 1989.

The audience is allowed to vote for the evening’s crowning song on Yle’s website.

Yle Living Room: Samuli Putro, TV1 at 9.10 pm and Arena.