Hélène Trigueros’ documentary retraces a long hidden story: that of women sent to colonial prisons in Guyana and New Caledonia, under a law on the “relegation of repeat offenders”, passed on May 27 1885.

the “relegation of repeat offenders”: a perpetual exile

Between 1887 and 1905 (relegation was officially abolished two years later), they will be nearly a thousand prisoners to embark at the port of La Rochelle for a “perpetual exile”. The stay at sea lasts about a month, in deplorable sanitary conditions. Like the one who awaits them in the other hemisphere, it takes place, moreover, under the close supervision of nuns. Their daily life essentially alternates between collective prayer sessions and silent work periods.

This was already the norm in metropolitan jails, especially at the central house in Rennes, the most important prison for women of the time. But this time, no return to the life before. Many of these condemned women, almost all of a proletarian condition, left companions, husbands and children behind. If they fell in the nets of repression, it was under the sting of poverty. “These women fly to improve their daily lives. (…) Many of the relegated have dependent families ”, explains historian Jean-Lucien Sanchez.

A possibility of escape: marrying a convict

Most of the time coming from the countryside, they were rushed to the cities under the battering of the industrial revolution, to do the hardest jobs there: workers, of course, but also laundresses and servants. The thefts committed are often derisory, as evidenced by police reports. A linen stolen from the cupboard of a bourgeois bedroom is enough to unleash the wrath of class justice. “In the eyes of the bourgeoisie, an attack on property is experienced almost in a more serious way than an attack on the bodily integrity of an individual”, underlines Yannick Ripa, also historian.

Once at their destination, the relegated have only one possibility of escaping the penitentiary: to marry a convict from the neighboring camp, reserved for men (a union which must, again, be endorsed by the nuns and which, for women concerned, generally amounts to exchanging one yoke for another). Beyond the repressive aspect, the relegations thus pursue an objective of settlement. Recidivist women are clearly instrumentalized in the service of colonization.

A documentary with strong social resonance

Embellished with numerous archives, and in particular some very poignant letters from prisoners, this film tells of the mixture of resentment and fear experienced by part of the ruling class, under the III. e Republic, against the popular masses. Against a background of moralism and hygiene, the propertied want to re-educate the exploited who rebel. And when they fail to do so, they declare them “incorrigible”, “irrecoverable”. In the continuity of the creation of the criminal record, in 1850, the law of 1887 took part in a movement of quantification of delinquency, and contributed to fuel anxieties at the top of society. An excellent documentary, with strong social resonance.