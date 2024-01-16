Television | Why on earth did The Bear compete as a comedy at the television industry gala?

The winners of the Emmys were no surprise. On the other hand, the confusion was caused by The Bear, which swept the award table, competing in the comedy category.

When The Emmy awards for the television industry were handed out in Los Angeles on the night between Monday and Tuesday, many followers of the gala would rub their eyes in amazement.

Not so much because the winners would have been surprises – as well as Succession, The Bear and Beef have been huge reviews and audience successes.

Confusion was caused by the award categories and especially the fact that The Bear was awarded in the comedy series. He has written about it, among other things BBC.

The series set in a Chicago restaurant was awarded as the best comedy series. The series also received awards for best direction and screenplay, as well as a host of other awards: Jeremy Allen White won the award for best actor and Actors Ayo Edibiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach awards for best supporting actor. So all these in the comedy series category.

Jeremy Allen White played Carmen Berzatto in The Bear, Ayo Edebiri played Sydney Adamu.

But did anyone laugh for a second The Bear while watching? The series dealing with loss, grief, anxiety, identity and stress is far from a comedy, which is also reflected in the viewers' comments. Many thought it was a mistake.

“I love it dearly, but it's NOT a comedy, and these achievements are unfair to both the show itself and the other comedy nominees… it's just drama,” one fan of the series commented on the messaging service X.

Where from so what was it about? Why The Bear is classified as a comedy?

According to the most cynical, it could have been a strategic bet by the producers. They thought the show had a better chance of winning in the comedy categories. After all, another tough series was nominated in the drama series, namely Succession. Ironically, according to many Succession is in many ways more of a comedy – especially in its early seasons, notes the BBC.

This theory was presented by an entertainment website Screen Rant presented before Monday's ceremony. According to at The Bear has a dramatic edge over its competitors in the comedy category.

From 2021, producers have been able to nominate their series in the category they want, previously the American Television Academy automatically placed series in categories according to their length. If the episodes of the series are less than half an hour long, they were counted as comedies, if more, as dramas.

Yet the more important question has to do with the appreciation of comedy.

Could of The Bear a crushing victory to be a detriment to traditional comedies such as for example To Ted Lasso or For Jury Duty? If dramas are awarded instead of comedies at prestigious galas, will the actual comedy, with clearly written jokes and genuine moments of laughter, lose out?