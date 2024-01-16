Tuesday, January 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television | Why on earth did The Bear compete as a comedy at the television industry gala?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Television | Why on earth did The Bear compete as a comedy at the television industry gala?

The winners of the Emmys were no surprise. On the other hand, the confusion was caused by The Bear, which swept the award table, competing in the comedy category.

When The Emmy awards for the television industry were handed out in Los Angeles on the night between Monday and Tuesday, many followers of the gala would rub their eyes in amazement.

Not so much because the winners would have been surprises – as well as Succession, The Bear and Beef have been huge reviews and audience successes.

Confusion was caused by the award categories and especially the fact that The Bear was awarded in the comedy series. He has written about it, among other things BBC.

The series set in a Chicago restaurant was awarded as the best comedy series. The series also received awards for best direction and screenplay, as well as a host of other awards: Jeremy Allen White won the award for best actor and Actors Ayo Edibiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach awards for best supporting actor. So all these in the comedy series category.

See also  To "fight migration", Rome wants the IMF to consolidate aid to Tunisia

Jeremy Allen White played Carmen Berzatto in The Bear, Ayo Edebiri played Sydney Adamu. Picture: Chuck Hodes / FX Networks

But did anyone laugh for a second The Bear while watching? The series dealing with loss, grief, anxiety, identity and stress is far from a comedy, which is also reflected in the viewers' comments. Many thought it was a mistake.

“I love it dearly, but it's NOT a comedy, and these achievements are unfair to both the show itself and the other comedy nominees… it's just drama,” one fan of the series commented on the messaging service X.

Where from so what was it about? Why The Bear is classified as a comedy?

According to the most cynical, it could have been a strategic bet by the producers. They thought the show had a better chance of winning in the comedy categories. After all, another tough series was nominated in the drama series, namely Succession. Ironically, according to many Succession is in many ways more of a comedy – especially in its early seasons, notes the BBC.

See also  Law in Bahia prohibits those convicted of racism in public positions

This theory was presented by an entertainment website Screen Rant presented before Monday's ceremony. According to at The Bear has a dramatic edge over its competitors in the comedy category.

From 2021, producers have been able to nominate their series in the category they want, previously the American Television Academy automatically placed series in categories according to their length. If the episodes of the series are less than half an hour long, they were counted as comedies, if more, as dramas.

Yet the more important question has to do with the appreciation of comedy.

Could of The Bear a crushing victory to be a detriment to traditional comedies such as for example To Ted Lasso or For Jury Duty? If dramas are awarded instead of comedies at prestigious galas, will the actual comedy, with clearly written jokes and genuine moments of laughter, lose out?

#Television #earth #Bear #compete #comedy #television #industry #gala

See also  Do you like electric off-roading?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Healthcare: Italian nurses 'escape' to Finland, salaries up to 3 thousand euros

Healthcare: Italian nurses 'escape' to Finland, salaries up to 3 thousand euros

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result