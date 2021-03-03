Television | “Why a trans character should be the perfect role model,” asks cheater Liz Carmichael of Zackary Drucker,

The time is finally ripe for complex transgender stories, Zackary Drucker believes.

In the United States Zackary Druckerilla is a big part of telling the transtars of modern television. He is known as an award winner Transparentseries (2014–2019) and debuted at HBO Nordic in February The Lady and The Dale as the second director of the documentary series.

The Lady and The Dale he tells Liz Carmichaelin story. This was a transgender woman, a car entrepreneur, a mother and a scammer.

“I had never heard of Carmichael, even though I am dedicated to the history of the whole trans-scale understanding of” Drucker says in a video call.

Drucker suspects Carmichael was not identified as a member of the trans community because some contemporaries accused the woman of disguising: transgender sex was seen as a mere gimmick to mislead the authorities. Carmichael had already robbed before stealing the money of the people who had invested in his automotive company.

“I wonder if the world is ready for a complex transgender character that isn’t exclusively well-meaning. But why should trans characters be perfect role models, ”Drucker asks.

New York state-born Zackary Drucker says he has always felt drawn to anti-heroes and outsiders. He grew up as a teenager in the 1990s, faning a new indie film and director John Watersin works in which gender and sexual diversity flourished without preaching. Prior to his television career, he made media art and performances on the same themes, including his own transgender gender.

“Like Liz, I have never wanted to adapt to a respectable society. I consider myself an artist and a dissident. ”

The Lady and The Dalen in which Drucker also sees himself as a historian – or a rewriter of history. He wanted to find the true story behind the newspaper articles and minutes.

“I was personally frustrated by how Liz was treated in the press, at trial and at the level of public opinion.”

Drucker wanted to put Liz Carmichael into a historical background and make transphobia visible. To succeed here, he had to sit in the same room with people representing phobia and interview these.

“It was difficult, but it was also important, part of the story and inevitable.”

In others as well the stories of gender and sexual minorities shown on television now look back. HBO Nordic’s program includes, among other things Veneno, which tells the true story of a trans-background TV star, as well It’s a Sin, which describes the AIDS crisis of the 1980s through the eyes of gay men. Netflix has a description of the drag ball party culture Pose as well as a documentary Disclosure, which introduces the history of transgender characters on TV. Drucker is one of the documentary interviewees.

“Now we have room to grow and tell complex stories. When I worked Transparentseries years ago, television were just Orange is the New Black and Transparent“, he says.

“I think television is the best tool for social change. And often social change precedes political change in about ten years. ”

Transsexuality indeed, it is one of the topics being debated in ongoing political debates or “cultural wars” in the United States. If the conservative Liz Carmichael, who was taxing taxes and trying to get rid of state control, would live, he would probably be at least partially different from Drucker in the debates.

“When you look at Liz’s story, you realize that the people who drove her destruction had a surprising amount of politically in common with her.”

The Lady and the Dale, HBO Nordic. (K15). Transparent, Amazon Prime Video.