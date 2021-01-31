Until television established itself as the undisputed tool of political communication, the cinema was the instrument of propaganda par excellence. The French Communist Party understood this well, and its history is inseparable from that of the seventh art. Maxime Grember and Pauline Gallinari retraced this companionship, which began with the news filmed in 1920 at the Congress in Tours.

The Cinema Party engaged in the production of French films since 1930

“Being the Cinema Party and taking the cinema party”: this is what the PCF will have accomplished in sixty years, even if history has not credited it with it. Do we know, for example, that it was through the mobilization of the party and the actors who supported it (Yves Montand, Simone Signoret, etc.) that the support fund for French film producers and theater operators was created? In 1946, the Blum-Byrnes agreement repealing the ban on the exploitation of American films threatened the distribution of French films: the profession then mobilized, spurred on by the PCF, which since the 1930s had been working closely with the community.

The Communists understood its power very early on. In 1936, Jacques Duclos placed an order from Jean Renoir to Life is ours testimony of working-class and peasant life. One of the tools of the Popular Front’s victory in the legislative elections. In addition to theatrical release, the PCF had invested in projectors and vans to travel through towns and countryside… The authors recall in passing that this film allowed future greats to take their first steps: Jean Becker ( Golden helmet), Jean-Paul Le Chanois ( wretched) …

From propaganda to social cinema

The love story will last as long as the electoral progress of the PCF lasts. Via the CGT, the communist movement was very established in the area. Until setting up his own production company, ProCinex. But even the “maverick cinema” explored by René Vautier ( Africa 50), Jean-Jacques Sirkis or Raymond Vogel (co-directors of Tunisian land), yet freed from organic ties with the party, participated in his influence. It was not until the 1970s that the advent of television and government censorship got the better of its propaganda cinema. Home directors and producers will circumvent it by creating a cinema that is more “social” than openly political. ( My Jeannette and my friends, My friend Pierre) . Nevertheless, even this turning point opened a new page of cinema, marked for a long time by this imprint.