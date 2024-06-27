Television | What happened to the 24 episode TV series? Bridgerton’s eight episodes have to wait years again

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Bridgerton’s next season is about two years away. Scriptwriting, filming and editing take a lot of time. The creators of the series would like to make the series into eight seasons.

Many have Bridgertonfans of the series had their afternoon tea down the wrong throat when they heard when the beloved Netflix hit would get a sequel.

In two years, estimates the main writer.

The third season of the phenomenon costume drama has once again been a huge success and has left viewers hungry for more. of Bridgerton the seasons are quite compact: eight episodes, and the third season was released in two more parts, with a wait of almost a month between them.

The Hollywood Reporter – the main writer already asked the magazine From Jess Brownwellwhen can we expect the next season.

“We try to get the seasons out faster, but filming takes eight months, then they have to be cut and dubbed into each language,” Brownwell replies.

“And writing a script also takes a lot of time. We try to be faster, but we move in a cycle of about two years.”

Fourth scripting for the season is already underway. Brownwell is excited about the results of the work.

“I think it’s the best work that I and the writers have achieved.”

The news of a two-year break has sparked mixed reactions, among other things message service in X. According to many fans, the wait is unreasonably long. The same amount of time passed between the second and third seasons.

Some, on the other hand, defend the long term: Bridgerton looking at it, you can see that it is not the simplest production. The sets, costumes and hairstyles are spectacular and there are a lot of actors.

Before the pandemic, seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale appeared every year.

The slow release rate of hit series has been criticized before. For example Game of Thrones– and The Handmaid’s Tale -fans already got used to waiting a year between each season in the 2010s, which was still considered a relatively long time at the time.

In the present day a year’s wait would already be luxuriously short. In recent years, the appearance of seasons has been reduced by the corona pandemic and those that have lasted for months writers’ and actors’ strikes Stateside.

Among other things, a Netflix hit Stranger Things and the hit HBO series Euphoria have declined due to the pandemic and strikes. On Euphoria although there have also been other problems: the actor Angus Cloud and the producer Kevin Turen died last year, and the script process has been rumored to have drifted into chaos.

In addition Euphoria the actors have become such big stars that they have been torn into several film projects that have taken their own time.

The long breaks are also due to other phenomena in the TV industry, which have been listed by the film website Screen Rant and news media Vox. The transition of series from traditional TV channels to streaming has freed them from many shackles, such as summer breaks and set number of episodes.

The fate of the third season of the Euphoria series is unclear.

American series used to be limited by syndication, i.e. the sale of series to several different TV channels. To qualify for syndication, the series had to appear for at least 100 episodes. So we wanted to make the production periods as long as possible, so that we could enter the competition quickly.

For example, favorite series of the early 2000s such as Gilmore Girls and 24 served more than 20 episodes per season. Still rotating on traditional TV channels Grey’s anatomy has remained at the same levels.

There is no such competition in streaming, which is part of the reason for the shorter seasons. With the rise in popularity of streaming series, there has also been a whole new level of investment in them, and that has increased budgets.

For example Stranger Things and HBO The Last of Us are such expensive investments that they cannot be afforded for long periods. Economic magazine of The Wall Street Journal by Stranger Things the fourth season cost $30 million per episode.

Another factor affecting the schedules of American series is the Emmy awards. If the series is published at the wrong time of the year, the nomination will not be received. This could lead to the release of the finished season being tactically jammed for Emmy nominations.

Stranger Things has languished due to the pandemic and strikes.

Emmy Award may affect the continuation of the seriesso the prize game must be played.

Frustration with short seasons and reduced publication intervals has been increased by the new practice of streaming services to publish seasons in several installments.

Splitting seasons or publishing one episode per week is a way for services to oblige the subscriber to pay for the service for a longer period of time. In addition, it enables longer attention around the series.

of Bridgerton the creators have said, that they would like to make a series for eight seasons, because the series is based on an eight-part book series. If the current pace continues, the last season will appear in 2034.