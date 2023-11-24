Television | We will be watching all of this on television in the coming years, predicts the TV king

Finnish speakers TV series may soon have the perfect moment to hit the world, thanks to the recently ended strikes in Hollywood.

That’s what he believes Jani Hartikainen, who is responsible for the production of domestic and Nordic content at Yellow Film. Yellow Film is not only the largest in Finland, but also one of the largest film and television production companies in the Nordic countries.

“Content is needed for different platforms all the time, and when it doesn’t come from Hollywood, this can increase the demand for Finnish content as well,” says Hartikainen.

According to Hartikainen, there is no need to fear just the Finnish language these days in series aimed at international, non-Nordic distribution.

“ “The Finnish language is no longer a completely limiting factor.”

“The Finnish language is no longer a completely limiting factor, whereas before it excluded almost everything. Finnish productions today look so good anyway that they are quite comparable to other European productions.”

With Hartikainen has 25 years of experience in the field, of which the first seven years were spent in film distribution (eg Nordisk Film and Svensk Film). Before moving to the production company Yellow Film this fall, he had time to work at, among others, Nelose and MTV. For the past seven years, Hartikainen led MTV’s drama and program development.

“I do a very similar type of work here now. Ideas are refined into concepts and finished content from them.”

The production company Yellow Film is one of the largest film and television production companies in the Nordic countries. The TV industry’s Venla awards displayed on the windowsill tell of the success.

What does the near future of television look like?

We asked Hartikai to predict what kind of content will be available to viewers. Certain basics remain, he says.

The attraction of crime series does not disappear

“If talking about genres, crime always pays off. It’s content that interests viewers,” says Hartikainen.

However, he would like to find something new and surprising in the genre.

“The viewer thinks they are watching a crime series, but the characters or events in the series are somehow different from what has been seen in crime series before. I’m thinking at the moment what that could be.”

The third season of the crime series Ivalo started this fall. Its main role is played by Iina Kuustonen. See also Companies | Positive earnings warning from Alma Media

Comedy in varying degrees

“People still want to see comedy, especially now, when the news supply is very harsh and depressing.”

Hartikainen believes that there is already a period in which there is a demand for everything more positive and fun.

However, comedy is no longer served in the same quantity as before, but its duration varies from half an hour to fifteen minutes or even ten minutes.

Interpersonal dramas become brighter

If Hartikaisa is believing, positivity and hope will also be seen in interpersonal dramas.

“Drama without murder, because it’s been a long time in deep water,” says Hartikainen and mentions series about family dynasties as examples Succession and Yellowstone. They are known for their scheming and boring characters.

“I think now might be the time to see a bit more positive characters. I don’t mean the conventional way, but in a way that doesn’t go into wild spirals.”

Hartikainen also knows that next year we will see several series “from the dark side of better districts”.

“That is, escapism in the sense that they deal with the world of the upper middle class quite a bit. Several series with that theme are coming on Maikkari and CMore”, says Hartikainen.

A new trend in worker’s drama?

Hartikainen admits that predicting TV trends is difficult.

“I personally think that trends should be invented and not copied. Now I’m guessing that a worker’s drama could be the next interesting topic. There have been some examples of that, for example Mare of Eastown.”

They are also fascinated by Hartikaia itself outlying areas like the Poromafia.

The criminals played by Samuli Edelmann and Antti Rein are having fun in Poromafia, which depicts the life of a remote area, which is presented by MTV3 and CMore.

“In remote areas, just as terrible, if not worse, things happen than in the big city. As a milieu, it is very interesting. On the other hand, creating tension and keeping the viewer engaged is perhaps a bit more demanding than in an urban environment,” says Hartikainen.

“But yes, there are many opportunities, especially in Finland, where there are plenty of forests and small villages.”

There are enough viewers for celebrity competitions

With celebrities filled competition programs are a TV program format that, according to Hartikainen, will hold its own – for example Survivors, Treacherous, Ultimate Escape Finland and Masked Singer.

“The death of reality TV has been talked about for many years, but it is not going anywhere. The genre has its own audience and is very popular content. But it’s fun to see how a celebrity is defined in the future, who is a celebrity and interesting enough?” Hartikainen ponders.

Based on a foreign hit format, the reality TV show Pettollise is a psychological competition program in which public figures try to find a schemer in their midst. The program seen on Nelose is hosted by Christoffer Strandberg.

Investments are made in big TV cases

Hartikainen according to the TV industry “scales up” for a while, i.e. operations are adapted to economic and other conditions affecting production.

“Perhaps not as many productions are made and perhaps the average budgets may be decreasing a bit, but there is an order for series cases.”

According to Hartikainen, big cases include, for example, major leagues Conflict and Estoniaboth of which he managed the production of at MTV. Estonia, which paid 15 million euros is said to be the most expensive television series produced by a Finnish company.

MTV’s big series Estonia has been made as an international collaboration, and actors from many countries are involved. In the picture, Pelle Heikkilä, who plays the surface rescuer, lifts the passenger, played by Doris Tislar, to safety from the stormy sea.

Aku Lohimiehen directed action series, The conflictproduction costs are in the same category.

There was news recently that Take Two Studios is preparing a crime series Rämö’s fairy tale from the popular detective story Hildur, perhaps of the entire trilogy. This is also an international production.

Nordic co-productions are increasing

Nordic cooperation is interesting. TV channel representatives from Sweden, Norway and Denmark who visited the Norwegian Seriedagene TV event in September said that they are currently looking for a suitable script for a new large Scandinavian drama series.

The goal is to find a story and characters that “naturally and believably attach to the common Scandinavian culture”.

“I would say that Finnish production companies also have a good chance of getting involved in that pattern, as long as the topic touches as many people as possible in those areas. By combining resources, larger productions can be made,” says Hartikainen.

Estoniaseries is a good example.

“The connection must not be glued on. Now it could be quite interesting to do something related to the Nordic gang world. You can find all kinds of story blanks in the Nordic countries,” says Hartikainen.

With the Nordic cooperation, especially Swedish actors have started to appear in Finnish series more and more often (e.g. Code name: Annika, Poromafia, White Wall).

But equally, Finnish actors nowadays are often suitable, especially for Swedish productions.

Sannah Nedergård plays the lead role in the Finnish-Swedish suspense series Codename: Annika.

Searching for the next hit format

Dozens of Hartikainen, who has produced drama series for MTV and CMore, has several successful discoveries on his merit list. He once acquired the rights, for example Masked Singer- and Grandmasterformats. As Nelonen’s program director, he was responsible for, among other things Do you want to be a millionaire? program as well as Temptation Island – program orders.

But how do you recognize a potential hit?

“Yes, it goes a long way from the script, especially in fiction,” says Hartikainen.

In entertainment, the formula is very simple, according to Hartikainen: Let’s find out where the program has gone, with what success and in how many other countries it has been made.

Masked Singer is an entertainment program that has gained great popularity in the world, where well-known people from the public sing masked. The jury tries to guess who is hiding behind the mask.

“With that, you can already go very far in the TV world. Then you just have to assess whether the program is suitable for the Finnish audience. You can’t say you always know. There will be hits and misses, but perhaps with experience I have learned to avoid the obvious misses.”

Do you remember someone crazy?

“Oh, there are so many!” Hartikainen laughs. “But no one in the industry talks about the mess they’ve made. Everyone only talks about the hits.”

“It also wouldn’t be fair to the creators to talk about huds, because I’ve only been the decision-maker and the gatekeeper.” But everyone will have them themselves.”