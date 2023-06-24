Television | Was Kumman brilliant and feminist or immature? At least we don’t talk about sex the same way we did 20 years ago

Anne and Ellu from the Kumman kaa series were women who knew what they wanted: sex, booze and fun. The boisterous series that broke the boundaries was a phenomenon of its time, but has it lasted?

“Aki came to class, that’s when I realized that butt for the first time.”

The genre becomes clear immediately Which one? – in the first joint scene of the main couple of the series. Heli Sutelan presented by the Swedish teacher Anne ja Minna Koskelan presented by the school health nurse Ellu, they meet in the latter’s room. Anne is so excited about her male colleague’s butt that she had a big mess in Swedish class.

“Jeans are an ingenious invention. The bad thing about the suit is that it covers the ass,” he reasons.

Shortly before the middle of the episode, Ellu sipping whiskey changes channels:

“Yuck.”

“Yuck.”

“Yuck.”

Until: “I would!”

“I would put it!”

After this, the most iconic exchange of the series is heard for the first time.

“Which one would you rather be: Renovation trip or that financial news guy?”

“I would take that financial type.”

“I would take Remonttireska.”

It didn’t take much more than that: a TV hit was born.

In the series, Anne and Ellu evaluate men’s external help with exceptional frankness.

Ilta-Sanom the series’ female couple was considered the most annoying and funniest on television.

“These women really take their place and just without asking others. In their opinion, in the end they choose who they take”, Tarja Ollikainen wrote at the time.

This is what Anne and Ellu really do in the series written by Sutela and Koskela. In the wet encounters between women, celebrity men are mercilessly ranked. Ordinary men, on the other hand, are tried to be ripped off both at the workplace, in bars and on dating sites.

The events that went wrong are then discussed in Ellu’s room while the student outside bleeds dry.

Either way in the year we started, women did spectacular things both here and elsewhere: Anneli from Jäätteenmäki became Finland’s first female prime minister. Beyoncé’s the first solo album appeared. Britney Spears and Madonna shared a tongue kiss at MTV’s Music Awards. PMMP published Tan lines– song.

However, women were rare in Finnish TV comedy. Iris Ruoho, Katja Valaskiven and Kaarina Nikunen according to a study conducted by the TV entertainment until the end of the 1990s, male subjects were on the surface. The programs catered to men who wanted power, and more mundane topics were left out. Almost the only independent female comedians were from TV2 Fact Homman Pirre and Hansu.

In the summer of 1998, the new Nelonen channel had an urban comedy Double Trouble, in which Vike and Jenni, in their thirties, engaged in loose relationships in the capital’s night, but the series ended quickly. At the turn of the millennium, also in Yle’s skit shows Formally qualified and Pork beef we saw uninhibited female comedy.

All factors had come a long way, because even in the 1960s, a funny woman was considered both stupid and immoral.

Next reference point Which way was, however, a British series that started already in 1992 Really wonderfulwhere Edina and Patsy (Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley) are lapping with booze at least as fast as Anne and Ellu.

In both series, men are strongly viewed as objects.

“Which would you rather be, Jani Sievinen father’s or Timo TA Mikkonen?”, Anne asks.

“Now we have to take the plunge”, says Ellu.

According to Heli Sutela, the second screenwriter of the series portraying Anne, a film was originally planned for the series.

About the program in the evaluations, the female couple has been described with many adjectives: They are jealous, curious, malicious, rude, mean, stupid and childish. But many think they’re also incredibly funny, and some think they’re feminist.

Perhaps the most authoritative of the critics, Hesarin Jukka Kajavahowever, clinched the series.

“Is it really the case that equality has been realized on the day that women have learned to behave towards men as stupidly as men allegedly behave towards women.”

According to Kajava, the concept of women in the series seemed, at least based on the first episode, to be just “monotonous low-flying.”

“Obviously, the viewer must also be a woman in order for the secrets of humor to be revealed, except that I couldn’t think of a single woman in my circle of acquaintances that I would guess Which one? – the novelty is interesting,” Kajava wrote on his blog.

Columnist Harto Hänninen answered Kajava shortly after this on the same page. According to Hänninen, along Which one? was blatant, petty and deliberately tasteless. At the same time, it was fun and necessary.

“Both drama and humor have been made about middle-aged men for ages, and it has always been accepted and popular. Totally irresponsible and corny women are a fresh exception in TV entertainment,” he wrote.

Ellu, played by Minna Koskela, has trouble keeping her drinking within reasonable limits.

There were also interested women outside of Kajava’s circle of acquaintances, and the series attracted up to half a million viewers.

It also received the 2004 Telvis Award for Best Drama Program.

“ “I’m glad you came back. At our age, it’s so hard to find a home,” says the underage boy.

This one since, more and more new viewers have gotten to know Anne and Ellu’s reckless world. Nelonen has renewed the series repeatedly, and it can still be seen on Ruudu at the moment.

In all their irresponsibility, the characters resemble work-absorbed teenagers. Anne prepares for the motivational course by “pulling the strings” and texts Ellu on her cell phone throughout the Swedish lesson.

Ellu, on the other hand, threatens to “map the psyches of all our students next week”.

Also the most famous jokes of the series: “kumman kaa olisit”, “olittekste sillai” and “panisin” can be considered as perfect examples of pubertal sex talk.

The “adults” of the series, such as the school curator Tarja and Anne’s journalist brother Vesa, serve as the counterparts of the freed female couple. They are of the opinion that Anne and Ellu should stop hanging out in bars and grow up.

What kind of Which one to pour is to look now, 20 years later? Undoubtedly, there are scenes in the series that, if done now, could lead to furious social media attention.

In the very first episode, Ellu states that “that lesbian is starting to get on my nerves”.

We move to even more suspicious areas in the eighth episode of the series. In it, Anne and Ellu are crawling out of the young boys’ tent, mending clothes. Both have apparently had two underage sex partners during the night.

One of the boys says gratefully at the moment of departure: “I’m glad you came back. At our age, it’s so hard to get a nest.”

Anne stumbles out of the tent after an apparently eventful night.

“ A group of smart women, inspired by both, began to loudly compare the sexiness of male celebrities.

It was Anne and Ellu’s tinkering, no matter how immature, has left a lasting mark on the Finnish public consciousness.

There doesn’t seem to be a small discussion forum on the Internet that doesn’t also have a section focusing on Kumman kaa questions.

The most beloved quotes have also been painstakingly collected. For example, such:

“And now suddenly something buzzes!”

“Well, hey, That hurts!”

“If a man doesn’t recognize his own impotence but calls it friendship, then maybe it’s not really his thing!”

“The inventor of this dachshund should be given a prize.”

“By the way, I haven’t been to a cafe in a long time either. These are pretty nice.” “Yes, these days you can get booze too.”

“Now we found a good bar.” “Next time we’ll probably get in.”

The series’ catchphrases live a new life on Tiktok as well. Anne and Ellu’s sarcastic one-liners have the perfect effect of commenting on the lives of today’s young people.

Vesaa was played by Ilkka Merivaara in the series. The first production season was directed by Johanna Vuoksenmaa and the second production season by Lauri Nurkse.

Series the evaluation of men inspired by it has also been part of the program of countless wet evenings over the course of 20 years. Last year, the reporter Laura Freeman explained his own experience of such in the column he wrote for Hesar.

According to Friman, at the party, a group of highly educated, smart women started playing the Kumman kaa game and comparing the attractiveness of male celebrities loudly and thoroughly.

“Probably a nice husband, but not sexually aroused!”

“It seems like a badass, but I’d bet if it was hard enough!”

After the party, Friman’s spouse had asked acidly what she would think about men who would be sitting in 2022 feeding women’s help frankly.

Friman thought. And ended up with a public apology.

“It’s embarrassing as hell and I’m sorry,” he wrote in his column.

“ Could it be that men have stuck to Anne and Ellu’s type of commenting, while women have found new channels to talk about sex.

20 in a year Finns’ sex talk has changed quite completely. Facebook only started a year after the series began in 2004. Since then, the ubiquitous social media has created a new kind of sex talk that is not filtered by experts.

The different forms of sexuality are now allowed to be displayed much more widely than before. 20 years ago, you could not even see such topics as post-menopausal sex, women’s viagra or open relationships, but nowadays social media influencers encourage sex-positivity, vulva positivity and sexual liberation.

Blogs, podcasts, guidebooks and documentary series deal with fetishes, women’s porn and sadomasochism.

Stories about sex in the media are also everyday material. To Helsingin Sanomat filmed in April 14 vulva.

Anne’s brother Vesa was the unwilling adult of the series, who tried to get his sister to straighten up.

Still the diversification of sex talk seems to have remained mostly with women. The matter has been written about by a writer, among others Laura Honkasalo

In Anna

.

According to Honkasalo, a woman can declare in public that her first sex experiences were awkward, but masturbation gave her self-confidence and helped her realize that a woman can also enjoy sex.

“If a man were to declare the same, he would be considered pathetic,” Honkasalo writes.

Honkasalo considers the situation double moralistic: suddenly everything a woman can think of to want is normal. But the same is not true for men.

“It seems that while women’s sex talk is getting louder, men’s is getting quieter.”

Would it so that men have stuck to Anne and Ellu’s type of commenting, while women have found new channels to talk about sex.

“Would you?” is still a relevant way for many men to deal with the topic in a circle of friends.

Maybe men are just learning.

Perhaps The question Kajava once asked is still relevant.

He asked if equality has been achieved when women behave as stupidly towards men as men allegedly behave towards women.

According to those presenting the counter-argument, women have created space for a new kind of treatment of sexuality in society precisely by breaking the boundaries.

Which one would you agree with?

Helsingin Sanomat belongs to the same Sanoma group as Nelonen and Ruutu service.