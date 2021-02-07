Voltaire is dying. At his bedside crowds all of Paris. His childhood friend, the Duc de Richelieu, admirers. But also the clergy, who in front of this dying old man has only one obsession, one objective: that François-Marie Arouet denies Voltaire, all that constituted the life of this free spirit, who rejected the horrors committed in the name of the Catholic religion, fought the use of torture but also challenged the Regency and two kings.

He dies with panache, refusing to submit: “I die worshiping God, loving my friends, not hating my enemies, hating superstition. “ The sanction fell, ten years before the Revolution, as for all these free spirits who defied the absolutist power and his right arm, the clergy: Voltaire will not be buried in consecrated ground, like his late mistress actress Adrienne Lecouvreur, like the suicides. , and those that the clergy rejects.

Voltaire holds his pen like a weapon

But how does one become Voltaire? Alain Tasma builds a real adventure film in four episodes, from the philosopher’s childhood to his early years, his first successes, his first setbacks. He shows a child with a tongue-in-cheek, friend from college with nobles, rejecting the all-notary path that his father wants him to adopt. The director shows the disproportionate pride of the young man, sure of himself, of his pen, which he considers as a weapon. He wants to invite himself to the big table, and it will take a long time before he understands that he is only in their eyes a commoner plumitif. He works, loves, passionately, takes sides, gets embellished, starts over.

Always reinventing everything

Alain Tasma, to whom we owe for twenty years very good achievements,To animals war at I know how to fall Passing by Alias ​​Caracalla, at the heart of the Resistance, imagine a Voltaire with a vitality never lacking. This spirit always on the move prances, takes risks. Especially, in these troubled times, this mini-series reminds us that it is possible to question everything, and to reinvent everything. The actor Thomas Solivérès, who plays Voltaire, is twirling and serious at the same time. It’s brilliant.