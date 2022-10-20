Television | Viki and Köpi are making a program that will make those criticizing the Yle tax take a breather

They are everywhere now. Yle Arena is running live Viki and Köpi Show. It starts in November on HBO Max and TV5 True Story Finlandand are hosted by Viki and Buy it. Last Saturday In Masked Singer Kruuna and Klaava were revealed to be none other than Viki and Köpi!

Who are Viki and Köpi – and why do you keep bumping into them now?

Radio presenters Viki and Köpi ie Ville Eerikkilä (b. 1985) and Juuso Kallio (b. 1990) is best known for his popular morning show, which the duo hosted on the Ylex frequency from 2017 until last summer. Before that, both of them had been heard together as NRJ’s morning presenters and separately in different programs on Ylex.

In six and a half years, the popularity of the raucous morning show grew to the extent that its termination was news in several media. The programs starting in the autumn season suggest that the star of the host couple is rising rather than falling after the news.

Still, it can be difficult to understand what the popularity of men in their thirties who blurt out disturbing things is actually based on.

What is the duo’s own analysis?

“I guess it’s our authenticity, relaxation and down-to-earthness,” says Ville Eerikkilä. “We are approachable guys. At festivals, it’s easy for fans to come and chat, and we’ve always been told that you can come and have a good time.”

Köpi Kallio emphasizes common chemistry.

“Probably one of the reasons is the dynamic between us. I bet that we are a pretty good cross-section of representatives of our age group. Both of us like crazy humor, but at the same time we are quite liberal in our thoughts.”

Viki (right) and Köpi were revealed to be Masked Singer's Crown and Klaava.

Undeniably ready-to-speak couplets have been hard currency on the radio for a long time. From Ylex alone, it is easy to highlight several pairs of presenters from past years who have risen to the phenomenon category: Juice and Furry, Ollie and Thomas, An exception and Hätönen, for example. Viki and Köpi are one link in a long chain.

Yle has both the guts and the desire to bring out its most popular presenters and make them well-known faces on the radio. You may have come across the larvae of the Viki and Köpi duo, along with some, for a long time in various adventures and events connected to Yle, even if you have never listened to their program.

Has been A laughing marathon, festival lines and visits here and there. Some year ago, they were seen finally buried in all the silence of Yle Fomo– broadcasts, and I even had my own TV series on TV for a couple of seasons, Viki, Köpi and Henkka – at the mercy of science.

Vik and Köp’s Laughter Marathon program won the Golden Venla for the best program in 2022, for the third time in a row.

Now the faces are on display from Tuesday to Thursday live on duty In the Viki & Köpi Showwhich is a clear continuation of the radio morning show.

But since the new arrival cannot be advertised as a warm-up for the old one, the program was drummed up in advance as a new kind of package with “an even more relaxed atmosphere”.

So what does this mean?

Linear radio has certain rules, so there are no complete chances of surprise, Kallio explains. There’s a playlist, times when the next show starts, and so on. When you get rid of them, relaxation is guaranteed.

“Now the brutalities of the radio have been removed. For example, we can use the platform for as long as we want: a two-hour broadcast can be a three-hour broadcast if we feel like it.”

New the program also differs in that the listener must apply separately to watch it in Areena. That’s why the content doesn’t have to be, well, so neat.

“Our program can’t accidentally be heard on the car radio, and that’s why the content is such that you don’t always have to think about, for example, whether there will be those power words. Now listening is more the listener’s responsibility.”

And yes, those words of power come as if in a youth center’s röökring. A certain unrestrainedness is certainly also what the program aims for. The presenters are at the level of their audience, and the video connection to the studio increases the feeling of camaraderie.

Over here based on broadcasts heard up to The Viki and Köpi Show the ultimate idea could be packaged as follows: Eerikkilä and Kallio throw a clapper, and there is rarely any music played in between.

In all its simplicity, this surprisingly also works. So if loose slurping is what you happen to miss.

At least in the first broadcast, the concept was followed to the letter. A couple of hours could include, among other things, an anecdotal account of how it happened when there was no toilet paper in the rack that was draining the sewage in the public toilet.

In the same episode, an apparently permanent program section was also launched VMP i.e. What the hell. In it, the listeners can send a message to the host duo about topics that annoy them, after which Eerikkilä and Kallio will read them in squirrel voices.

So listening is really the listener’s responsibility.

Sure Eerikkilä and Kallio admit that the actual essence of the program is still being searched for. According to them, it is understood that Yle gives the program time to develop and grow, and that, for example, precise goals have not been piled on the necks of the authors. So far, it seems certain at least that Viki and Köpi Show makes Yle’s tax critic take a breath.

Whether the program is the full issue or the issue itself, it must be admitted that in the era of the new arrival of talk radio and issue podcasts Viki and Köpi Show boldly push against the current. Few are the media personalities who are allowed similar freedom. Besides, it’s a skill sport, it’s shit grinding too.

Viki and Köpi Show, Yle Areena Tuesday–Thursday at 1:00 p.m. and the week’s best compilation Fri. True Story Suomi, TV5 and HBO Max from 2.11.