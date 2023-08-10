Thursday, August 10, 2023
Television | Variety: Juho Kuosmanen directs a British TV series, starring an Oscar nominee and a Star Wars actor

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
The series, described as romantic, was shot last summer in England and Gran Canaria.

Film director Juho Kuosmanen the handprint will be seen next on the British Channel 4 television channel Alice & Jack – drama series. Described as an intimate romance Alice & Jack’s are playing the main roles Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough.

Riseborough has performed Birdman’s (2014) and Mandy’s (2018) in films like She received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress To Leslie from the movie.

Gleeson is known for himself Ex Machina (2015) and The Revenant (2015) movies and Star Wars -from the sequel trilogy.

A smiling man (2016) and Cabin No. 6 (2021) films, Kuosmanen directs half of the episodes of the series and is also part of the production team, says film magazine Variety. He directs the second half of the series Hong Khaouwhich was praised by critics Lilting (2014) was screened at the 2016 Espoo Ciné festival.

of Variety according to the series was filmed last summer in London and other parts of England and Gran Canaria.

Alice & Jack’s scriptwriter Victor Levin tells Variety that the show’s storyline is personal to him and deals with whether love can really win. He also praises the acting of Riseborough and Gleeson as “warm and authentic”.

The release date of the series is not yet known.

HS told in March that Kuosmanen plans to direct the television series Meri Valkaman Yours, Margot – from the novel. The series is produced by Aamu Film Company.

