Television | Variety: Behind the scenes of Euphoria, the final season is at stake

HBO has considered changing the creator of the series to another creator, according to Variety.

HBO's hit series Euphoria fate hangs in the balance due to creative differences, says the US entertainment magazine Variety.

The production of the third and final season of the drama series has already been postponed a couple of times. Delays have been caused, among other things, by last year's Hollywood strike and the main actors' other busy schedules.

In addition, the working group experienced two tragedies last year: an actor Angus Cloud died in July and producer Kevin Turen in November.

Bridge currently, the biggest problem with the final season is the missing script, Variety's sources say. Writer-director Sam Levinson has worked on several scripts, but they have not been suitable for HBO or the main star For Zendayawho is also one of the series' executive producers.

HBO announced on Monday, March 25 that filming scheduled for spring has been postponed, but that Levinson and HBO “are committed to making an amazing third season.”

According to Variety's sources, several ideas have been floated about the events of the final season. One of Levinson's ideas was a five-year time jump from the events of the previous season. Zendaya suggested that her drug-addicted character Rue stay sober and become a surrogate.

From his producer title however, Zendaya does not have a veto over the script, Variety reports.

Angus Cloud's character Fezco had a prominent role in one of Levinson's scripts, but Cloud's sudden death from a drug overdose changed plans. Months later, producer Kevin Turen died of a sudden heart attack.

Angus Cloud, who played the drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria, died of a drug overdose in July 2023.

At the turn of the year, Levinson brought new scripts to HBO. In the new story, the main character Rue was put on the back burner and working as a private detective. HBO took this idea right away, Variety says.

The magazine according to sources, HBO has even considered replacing Levinson with another creator. As an alternative for the third season, a movie or special episodes that appeared have also been considered two between the previous seasons during the corona pandemic.

Neither HBO, Levinson nor Zendaya have commented on the alleged difficulties to Variety.

In addition to Zendaya, the series also features, among others Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer. Euphoria has served as a springboard for them to Hollywood film productions.

Euphoria is one of HBO's most watched series in recent years and received several Emmy Award nominations. Zendaya has been awarded two Emmys for her performance.