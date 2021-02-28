The mines are serious, and now is not the time to celebrate: the prefect of Côte-d’Or has just made the spreading of phytosanitary products on all the vines in the area, to fight against flavescence dorée, a fatal disease. Without hesitation, the union of organic winegrowers accepts. A man gets up and refuses: it’s Gabriel Rivalan (Fred Testot, amazing).

Commitment and providence

Immediately, he undergoes incredible pressure: it is a merchant who refuses to sell him vegetables at the market. It’s an intimidating summons to the police station, then a trial, his car vandalized, his partner threatened. However, condemned very lightly for the first time, he goes to appeal. With his doubts, with his fears. But, as it is engraved on the grave of his father: “As long as one does not make a commitment, the doubt persists. As soon as we are fully committed, providence gets involved. “

The story is well known: it is inspired by the setbacks, in 2013 and 2014, of a winegrower, Emmanuel Giboulot, who dared to challenge the State and the big companies producing glyphosate. And who won. The fiction is necessarily fictionalized: Gabriel has a companion, Loubna (Zineb Triki), an undocumented foreigner, who will help him in his fight, and pay the price. He is also surrounded by an efficient lawyer (Laurent Bateau) and the head of an association, Astrid, which is responsible for conquering public opinion (Élodie Frenck). There are also traitors, like Pierre Dubois (Patrick Timsit, formidable), his mentor, who lets go of him …

Touch the heart and the conscience

The affair caused a stir in 2013 and made it possible to move the lines on the dangers of glyphosate for the environment and for humans. Fiction is included, for lack of Agricultural Show this year, in a special program devoted to the agricultural world on France Télévisions.

Last Monday, the documentary drew more than 5 million viewers. The very educational TV movie succeeds in touching the heart and the conscience. It is already a lot.

“Intractable”, by Marion Laine, with Fred Testot, Zineb Triki, Laurent Bateau, Élodie Frenck and Patrick Timsit. On France 2, Monday 1 er March at 9:05 p.m.