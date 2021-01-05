Chloé (Mayline Dubois) is 14 years old. Her mother, Jeanne (Valérie Karsenti), never stops pestering her. One evening, after yet another argument and the confiscation of her phone, Chloe runs away. When Jeanne understands it, she realizes that her daughter has not only left in the middle of the night, but with her blanket. It is therefore serious.

The police immediately put it into perspective: 54,700 minors run away each year, or 150 per day. The agent, jaded, charged with taking the deposition of the tearful mother makes him understand that she did not know how to take care of her daughter, and especially that she does not know her. As the police do not intervene, Jeanne takes the investigation in hand, with Chloe’s father, Éric (Sagamore Stévenin), from whom she is separated. Joined them the companion of Jeanne, Thomas (Samir Guesmi). Everything is a pretext for settling scores between adults, while by crossing both their information and what they discover, the extent of the young girl’s discomfort bursts in their face.

A poignant achievement

Do we know his children? And how to help and love them without suffocating them? Chloe ticks all the boxes for the teenager in the midst of a crisis: falling notes, school absenteeism, fights in the playground. His comrades bow their heads, while the establishment, rather than warning the parents, treats the child as guilty. Supervisors, school principal, students: all hide a part of the truth of Chloe.

Everything rings true in this TV movie, which will be followed by a debate. First by the acting, and especially Valérie Karsenti, literally inhabited by this role of mother overwhelmed with anxiety, stuck between her ex, her cranky boyfriend and her authoritarian parents. The production, signed by Xavier Durringer, is poignant: the night scenes, where the mother wanders in search of her daughter, are strikingly beautiful. Others, like this scene in the morgue, are chilling by the way the camera is placed; relieved parents calm down with a glance, meeting those who, for their part, will come out broken a minute later. Remarkable from start to finish.

