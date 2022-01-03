Television | Ukraine complained about a poorly dressed and stealing Ukrainian character in Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris: “Is this how Ukrainians are seen abroad?”

The Ukrainian Minister of Culture was heartbroken by the way the Ukrainian woman is presented in the series.

Ukraine the Minister of Culture has said he has lodged a complaint with Netflix. The complaint concerns a character from Kiev who is seen Emily in Paris in the fourth season of the second season of the series.

According to the Ukrainian media, the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko has sent a stern message to the streaming giant. The matter is reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and The Guardian.

Emily in Paris is Netflix ‘s popular comedy and romantic series. It follows a young American Emily, who goes to work for a marketing company in Paris, gets into a collision course with her supervisor, and drifts into a variety of romantic relationships and everyday misconceptions. Emily is acting Lily Collins.

The series is one of Netflix’s big hits. Even today, it is among the top ten most watched series in the world.

Last year published number one attracted a large number of viewers, but at the same time it was accused of clichéd and stereotypical portrayal and naivety of France, Paris and the French.

In the series, the French characters are often rude, openly cheating on their spouses and drinking wine or champagne all the time. Paris, on the other hand, is described above all as one of the most famous places for the general public.

Series the second season was released under Christmas.

In the second season, Petra from Ukraine will be seen, who ends up stealing goods from the department store and also involves Emily in the crime.

According to the BBC, Ukraine’s Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko described Petra’s caricature as “offensive”.

Petra is presented in the series by a Ukrainian actress Darya Punchenko. According to the minister, the character’s understanding of fashion is miserable, and in addition, the character fears he will be deported.

“Emily in Paris series caricature image of a Ukrainian woman is unacceptable. It is also offensive, ”Minister Tkachenko wrote to Netflix according to the BBC.

“How are Ukrainians seen abroad?” he added.

According to the BBC the subject has also been hotly debated on Instagram, for example. According to one comment, Petra’s character is “a cheap trick, an absolute scandal and a disgrace”. The opinion has already garnered 75,000 likes.

On the other hand, there are more opposing opinions: “We would all like the character to be from Moscow, but we don’t always get what we want,” one Ukrainian wrote.

Emily in Paris The new season of the series will see other stereotypical characters, such as the British, who spend their time in pubs and watching football.

Emily in Paris series has created Darren Star, known for its numerous famous series, such as Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place mixed Single life, as creator.

When Emily in Paris series was criticized more than a year ago, Star replied that he did not regret looking at Paris “through the lenses of glamor”.

Star told The Hollywood Reporter, among others, that he meant the series as a “love letter to Paris,” and that things are viewed through the main character Emily. The first things a young and inexperienced American sees from Paris are clichés. In the future, Star wanted to better root the character in Paris and France.

The series ’lead actress, Lily Collins, told Britain’s Elle magazine in December that efforts have been made to correct some of the mistakes of the first season of the series. Collins, who is also the producer of the series, promised more “inclusion and diversity” for the second season.