Television | Two women accuse US actress Chris Noth of sexual offenses – Single Life star denies allegations

The alleged crimes are reported to have taken place in 2004 and 2015.

Stateside two women accuse Single Life actress Chris Nothia sexual offenses. The women have made their accusations Hollywood Reporter magazine.

Noth, who recently returned to the role of Mr Big, aka Kiho in reheating the Single Life series, denied the allegations on Thursday. In a statement to Hollywood Reporter and AFP, he said the two talks were based on consensus.

One of the women alleges that Noth raped her in an apartment in West Hollywood in 2004 after the woman went to return the book Noth had previously lent her.

He says he was 22 years old at the time of the incident and had to go to the hospital due to injuries he was stitching.

Another woman says she was dating Noth in New York in 2015. The woman says Noth called him to her apartment, where she accuses the star of raping her.

The publicity Noth received made the women tell about the events

67 years old In his written statement, Noth described the accusations as categorically false.

“These stories could have been 30 years or 30 days ago – doesn’t always mean no – that’s the limit I don’t cross,” he wrote.

Noth recently appeared in the Andel Like That series, which continues the story of the Single Life series and movies. According to the women, the recent publicity surrounding Noth and the Single Life saga had led them to want to report publicly on what happened years ago.

“It’s hard not to question when these stories were made public,” Noth said.

“I don’t know for sure why they’re surfacing now, but I know this: I didn’t take advantage of these women,” she said.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department told AFP police are investigating allegations made by women.