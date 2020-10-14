Television | Today, the Moomin Valley series competes for Finns for a rare Emmy award

The series of the Finnish production company Gutsy Animations is involved in the international Emmy Kids competition, which rewards the creators of the world’s best children’s programs.

Moomin Valley Series is nominated in the international Emmy Kids competition, which annually awards the creators of the world’s best children’s programs. The series is developed by the Finnish production company Gutsy Animations.

This is a rare case in that Finnish television productions are seldom selected for various Emmy competitions. Finnish series have never been included in the Emmy Kids competition.

The winners of the competition will be announced in a virtual event today, Wednesday early evening. The award will be given as part of the Mipcom TV trade fair, which is now held online.

The gala will normally be held in Cannes in March as part of the TV trade fair, but now the 2019 awards had to be distributed on an accelerated schedule, already in October, when candidates have usually only been announced.

There are only three categories in the Emmy Kids competition this time, compared to the usual seven categories. Gala candidates always come from outside the United States, now there are candidates from ten different countries.

Moomin Valley compete in a series of animations where other programs come from Brazil, Singapore and Britain. The included series have been presented during 2019.

In previous years, the animation series has been awarded, among other things Hey, Taavi, Late Sheep, and Gumball’s insane world.

From international The Emmy Awards are decided by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, a partner organization of 500 television companies. It distributes television awards to programs produced outside the United States.

Previously, one Emmy Award was given to children’s programs as part of the International Emmy Awards Gala. Since 2013, children’s programs from outside the United States have had their own gala.

He has brought the first International Emmy Awards to Finland Staraoke in 2008. The award came for best interactive implementation. In the past, Finnish series have also been nominated for Emmys, among other things Credit man in 2019 in the short form series category and Heart round in 2007 in the category of interactive TV series.

Moomin Valley based on Tove Jansson to the original Moomin stories. The series has so far released two seasons for international distribution. The series has also been produced by YLE.

The series has been sold to more than 45 countries. It can be viewed in Finnish, Finnish-Swedish, Northern Sámi, Inari Sámi and later also Skolt Sámi on Yle’s canals and Yle Areena.

Moomin Valley won the British Animation Awards in 2020. In Finland, the series received the Golden Venla Award in 2019.