Television | Tobias Zilliacus got a role in the political HBO drama

The film Oslo is based on the Tony Award-winning play.

Tobias from Zilliacus has become the face of HBO. He plays the lead role in HBO Nordic’s Swedish Björnstadseries as well as an important side role in American drama Oslo.

Björnstad has spread wherever HBO operates – including the United States, where it premiered in February on HBO Max Bear Town.

Oslo in turn is JT Rogersin A television film based on a Broadway play about the Middle East peace talks. The main parts are presented by Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott.

However, Finnish-Swedish Zilliacus, who spends his early summer in Helsinki, says that he is not on any special HBO list.

“This was a coincidence,” the actor says.

“My agent Laura Munsterhjelmin through came a request Oslo from the audition tape, in the usual way. ”

When the tape led to contacting the production company in August, the corona pandemic was at a stage where flying had already been avoided.

“The test shots were taken through the Zoom video service. I was at the cottage when I performed for the producer and the director, ”Zilliacus says.

“It was a memorable session.”

Oslo was filmed in the fall in Prague and in the winter in London. Zilliacus presents the Secretary of State of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jan Egelandia. The underlying play, which premiered in 2016, has received, among other things, Broadway’s most prestigious award, Tony.

Zilliacus his international career began in 2012 when he got the bulk of a major Swedish production. Lars Kepler film version of the novel Hypnotist directed by Hollywood for a long career Lasse Hällström his first job in his home country for decades. The co-actors were Mikael Persbrandt and Lena Olin.

“I’m not actively pursuing an international career,” Zilliacus says.

It is more a matter of making more international productions today that Finns also have the opportunity to access.

“Here the character is Scandinavian, there is a clear connection to that,” the actor recalls.

“But so far the big world of international productions is still pretty unknown to me. It’s fascinating to face it and meet people who have gotten to do great stuff. ”

Oslo directed Bartlett Sher is a prominent name on Broadway, a Tony winner and a nine-time candidate. The actors also have significant theatrical merits, especially from London. Wilson is also a Golden Globe winner and is familiar from the series, for example Luther, Scott, in turn, has been seen in the series Sherlock and Fleabag.

“Maybe there’s still a little boy’s dream in this internationality, even though I turn 50. But when you do things with experienced people, you really learn from them.”

Zilliacus says he followed what was well received by the critics From Björnstad is written in the United States, for example.

“There have been no strange consequences for my own career.”

Just a Finnish series to be photographed in Tampere is now under construction The enemy of the people. It is controlled Mikko Kuparinen and the female lead is Crete Salminen.

The production of series and films is normalizing here and elsewhere. The opening of theaters is still a question mark due to interest rate restrictions.

When the pandemic struck a year ago in the spring, Zilliacus went under theater work.

“A few audiobooks have come to be read,” the actor says.

Much of the pandemic time has still been spent on things other than work.

“I’ve ripped off one sauna, built one pier and painted a house,” Zilliacus lists.

“Like other Finns, nature and the cottage offer things to do.”

Yet shortly before Tobias Zilliacus traveled to the Czech Republic to shoot Oslofilm, the coronation situation in Prague was good.

“The intention was that the whole film would be shot in the Czech Republic at the time,” the actor says.

“The Czech Republic had been spared the first wave of the corona quite well.”

Then the spread accelerated, which began to complicate the filming. Borders were closed.

“Precautions were strict, we were tested almost every day.”

On the other hand, there was an opportunity to see the historic city with new eyes when tourists were away.

“I got to know Prague on foot and by bike. I was able to stand on Charles Bridge almost alone. It will not happen again. ”

Some of the filming was postponed to London. No major benefit was achieved, as the infection situation in London soon intensified sharply.

“It was a bit of a bad thing.”