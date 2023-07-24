Television | Three left-wing politicians take part in a reality TV show where they fly around the world

In the Amacing race program, we fly to race stages located around the world.

Members of Parliament Ilmari Nurminen (sd) and Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) and MEP Silvia Modig (left) participate in Nelonen’s performance Amazing race to a TV program called

The program will begin to be shown in the fall, and its filming began on Monday morning, informs Nelonen.

Amacing race is a program format that is more than 20 years old. In the program, teams compete against each other in tasks that take place around the world.

The Finnish version has 12 teams of two. Pekonen and Modig form a team together, his spouse competes with Nurminen Aapo Hettula.

Green MP Fatim Diarra said on Monday on his own Instagram account that he had also been asked to join the program. Diarra does not participate in the program, but the program features his brother, Fucking kitefounder of the clothing brand Bakari Diarra.

The host of the program Heikki Paasonen. The winning pair can win the entire race and 30,000 euros.

Also In the Finnish version, you fly from stage to stage around the world. Filming lasts four weeks. They will therefore end before the parliamentary break ends at the beginning of September.

Nelonen’s head of domestic entertainment Mirko Baas says that politicians are often asked to participate in various reality TV programs, but often they are not included.

“When watching Amacing Race participants, so there are names there that are rarely seen in television programs. In the case of this program, the schedules are also more suitable for politicians when filming is in the summer,” says Baas.

The participation of politicians in the program has sparked a debate on Twitter on Monday. For example, a conservation biologist Panu Halme wrote that he was disappointed with both Nelonen’s decision to present a program in which he flies around the world, and Modig’s decision to participate in such a program.

HS could not reach Nurmist, Peko and Modig to comment on their participation, as they are filming the show.

Nelonen and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma group.