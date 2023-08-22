Television | This is the life of pilsner raggars: The subculture includes driving junk cars, freedom, friends and getting drunk

“I’m not interested in what a 55-year-old Pertti likes black,” says Mathilda Vestergård of the Kierroksilla series about pilsner raggars.

Young a woman is driving a car, a cap-headed man in the backseat is putting on a piece of shit.

“Now drive so that you can drink beer here,” the man says, when the bumpy road shakes the car.

The scene could be Matti Ijäksen from the movie, but it’s from Yle’s new one On roundsfrom the series. by Marcus Landgärds and Tage Rönnqvist The reality series I created is about a group of friends living in Ostrobothnia. They are so-called pilsner raggars.

Oh are what?

According to Wikipedia, a pilsner raggar is a person who drives around an old junkyard blaring the stereo and arouses emotions in passers-by and residents.

The description corresponds On roundsfriends from the series. They live in the Vaasa region Matha, Kimmen, Tilde and Emma spend their free time mostly driving and hanging out. The mood is raucous, and Sober curious doesn’t seem to have resonated much in this group. Having fun essentially includes alcohol.

Motoring series of mass On rounds stands out in relation to the car. No one complains or complains. For friends, the car represents, above all, their own space.

There are similarities, for example Sami Kieks from the series Pilluralli – the year of independence. There’s a lot of talk about the past, self-esteem and a dim future. When riding in a car, you can forget your worries for a while.

On rounds however, also focuses on the description of a certain subculture. Pilsner rigging is a more common sight in Sweden than in Finland. Of course, pill rallies have been ridden around the world in Finnish villages. So what is special about the Scandinavian raggars?

I ask Matha, the central character of the series, that is From Mathilda Vestergård19. It’s Friday night, so you could imagine that Ostrobothnia would already be in full swing.

“Hey!” Vestergård answers the phone.

Surprisingly, there is no sound of an engine or a group of friends hanging out in the background.

“I’m visiting Oulu with my mother.”

Vestergård says he is satisfied with the TV series. According to him, it describes the life of a group of friends exactly as it is.

Vestergård is also used to a certain amount of publicity. He publishes very similar content on Tiktok under the name Porrbollin.

“ “It’s ugly but own.”

Vestergård cruises in series with friends on a 1966 Rambler American. The car is attention-grabbing. Styled in pilsner raggar style, the kosla is painted by itself and decorated with slogans and bras.

“The most important thing for me is that I can move with my own car. However, money has been put into it. It’s ugly but own.”

The car, called Scrambler, represents the freedom to be yourself, says Vestergård.

“I can take the friends I want with me, I can listen to the music I want and go where I want.”

A sense of belonging is also important.

“Kimmekin says in the series that we’ve all had our own problems at one time. We get help and understanding from each other. But we also have the same sense of humor and taste in music.”

Mathilda Vestergård (left) cruises in the series with her friends on the 1966 Rambler American, which she has christened the Scrambler.

A group of friends the next series is good-natured. But the program also has its provocative side. If today’s youth have been said to live more cleanly and without intoxicants than previous generations, Matha’s gang’s activity is like a breath of the past.

However, drinking is not a prerequisite in a group of pilsner raggars, says Vestegård.

“It’s not important that it docks. But of course, it’s tougher if it’s a bit rough,” he reflects.

Well, at least someone has to be clear if they drive a car once. How is the driver decided?

“It depends. Often, the drivers are those who don’t want to go to the dock and prefer to be clear, but still want to hang out and be involved.”

of Vestergård according to the series published at the beginning of August, there has been a lot of good feedback, although there are always those who “whine in some Facebook group”.

“But it gives a whine. I don’t care what a 55-year-old Pertti likes black. It doesn’t tickle my ass.”

Pilsner raggars have their own things, others have theirs, says Vestergård.

“Anyway, I hope that people would be open and not judge so easily.”

And is pilsner raggarius permanent or just a phase in life?

“I do not know. I’ll do it as long as it’s fun.”

On rounds, Yle Areena.

Correction 22.8. at 3:27 p.m.: There is no person named Kimme in the series, as the text and caption read earlier incorrectly. Real name is Kimmen.