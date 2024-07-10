Television | This is the life of an actor on international shoots: “You sit in your own trailer and think about life”

TV|Finn Pelle Heikkilä ended up portraying a Polish man in the American series. The actor enjoys traveling abroad, but in Finnish productions the flap flies more smoothly.

Actor Pelle Heikkilä will spend July in almost 40-degree Greece – not on vacation but on the set of an international film.

The name of the movie is The Birthday Party, but Heikkilä cannot reveal anything else yet. In his opinion, “one of the best actors in the world” is playing the lead role.

Heikkilä’s latest international project is an original series for the American streaming service Hulu We Were the Lucky Ones, in which he appears in three episodes. The series can also be viewed on the Disney+ service.

The eight-part series, published in the spring, tells the story of the Polish Jewish Kurc family, whose members are separated from each other at the beginning of World War II and eventually survive the Holocaust.

The series is based on by Georgia Hunter to a successful novel that reached the New York Times bestseller list, which is again based on the story of Hunter’s own family.

The series has received positive reviews from both critics and viewers, for example on the Rotten tomatoes website. Film magazine of The Variety the critic described it as an intense, thoughtful and poignant depiction of the experiences of a Jewish family.

In the past, Heikkilä has acted in, among other things, the Finnish-Chilean Invisible Heroes – drama series and in the co-production of Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Belgium in Estonia.

HS asked Heikkilä what it’s like to work specifically in international film productions.

In the Invisible Heroes series, Pelle Heikkilä (center) portrayed the Finnish diplomat Tapani Brotherus. Sweden’s ambassador to Chile, Harald Edelstam, was played by Swedish actor Mikael Persbrand (right).

What was your role in We Were the Lucky Ones?

“I play a new acquaintance of one of the main couple. I play a Polish man who is Catholic. We meet on the train on the way from Poland to Siberia to the labor camp and become friends. We will go back to Poland and I will teach him [miehelle], how to be Catholic so he could go to war because the Jews couldn’t. It [sarja] was a really beautiful, touching story about the world’s cruelty and also humanity.”

What is it like to portray a person from a different country than you are?

“I have sometimes watched a series where there is that one Finnish role, or it is mentioned that the guy is from Finland, and it is played by a Swede. Now I’ve had to be in such a situation that I’ve played someone else’s role.”

“Since the series mainly has Israeli, American and English actors, we had to come up with our own Polish dialect that would suit everyone’s mouths. My wife was played by a Polish woman and she had a real, perfect Polish accent, but it didn’t work. These always cause small but really nice challenges. In it, you get to know the world, different cultures and history.”

How did you get involved in the current and previous international productions?

“That’s where my agent came in by Laura Munsterhjelm through the audition request. It went quickly: I made a self tape, and on the same day there was a request to make a new version. The next day, I got a call from London asking if I could hold a Zoom meeting in Los Angeles. There were producers and directors. A day after that, they announced that now they have been chosen and they will make a soppari. A week after the self tape, I was on a plane to Romania, where the series was filmed.”

“I’ve done a lot of self taps and test shoots. A very small percentage of them hit, but I’ve hit pretty well. It’s clear that in the end it’s never about skills, it’s about luck and whether you look right and have the right voice, for example.”

Is there anything different about international productions compared to Finnish ones?

“The biggest thing is that there is so much more time. As far as I remember, my record in Finland is 16 seizures in one day. In this production I’m in now, we shoot this one scene for two or three days.”

“In We Were the Lucky Ones I lived in a five-star hotel. I had my own driver, assistant and trailer [asuntovaunu]. But it is very lonely. Then you sit there in your own trailer and think about life. In Finland, we sit together, sit and hang out and throw the flap – it’s much more fun.”

