The parliamentary channels are celebrating their 20 years of existence this evening, with a dive into the archives of the commissions of inquiry. Investigations in Parliament, the film by Stéphane Haumant, lifts a corner of the veil behind the scenes of these committees which analyze, by questioning political and societal actors (ministers, senior officials, elected officials, associations …), facts that have often paid the price of the topicality. Four of those highlights, which had been broadcast live, are highlighted tonight.

The so-called mad cow crisis in 2000 was the first opportunity to film the process. This agrifood scandal which made Europe tremble coincided with the birth of the two chains. In 2006, another scandal, judicial this time, mobilized elected officials around the Outreau pedophilia case and the trial that followed, leading to the imprisonment of thirteen innocent people. In 2012, several members of the Ayrault government were heard about the hidden account in Switzerland of the Minister of the Budget, Jérôme Cahuzac. Finally, the last sequence to have had a national impact, the Benalla affair, culminating in the hearing of the bodyguard of Emmanuel Macron.

The documentary sometimes gives way to ease by stopping on the questioning marked by unease of the young judge Burgaud, who had investigated the Outreau case, by the rapporteur Philippe Houillon, in the presence of the acquitted. Or on the series of passes of arms between the chairman of the Senate Law Commission Philippe Bas and an elusive Alexandre Benalla. Still, the film questions the usefulness of this procedure: are these commissions really independent? Do they shed light on the facts under consideration? Do the analyzes and remarks formulated by elected officials lead to appropriate sanctions? A number of personalities testify, André Vallini, Charles de Courson, Daniel Fasquelle, Florence Aubenas, Daniel Schneidermann, Dominique Wiel, one of the acquitted of Outreau,… on the evolution of this democratic tool.