Television | The Walt Disney Company has purchased Yle’s original series The Silent Arctic Wars

American The Walt Disney Company has purchased a Finnish documentary series Silent Arctic Wars, the northern Finnish production company NTRNZ says in a press release. The series is Yle’s original series.

The series is the first Finnish documentary series and the first Yle original series that Disney buys. The series will be seen on National Geographic, a Disney-owned channel.

The six-part documentary series tells about the lesser-known events of the northern part of the Second World War, such as the occupation of Norway and the war in Lapland. It has been developed since 2018.

The series has been shot in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Series presented for the first time in Finland. All episodes will be released at Yle Areena on Monday, February 14th. The TV will premiere on Wednesday, February 16th.

The series has already been sold in advance to the Nordic broadcasters NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden and DR in Denmark. Disney’s National Geographic channel will initially show the series in the Benelux countries.

NTRNZ series have been sold to the world in the past. For example Batch visitorsinternational version of the series Love of the Wild was just sold to China.