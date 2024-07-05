Television | The Trumpists thought the monster in the series was a hero, but realized that they themselves were the object of ridicule

TV|The fourth season of The Boys is increasingly making fun of conservatives and Donald Trump.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The fourth season of The Boys receives bad reviews from the public. The satirical content of the series has caused criticism from the right. Homelander’s character is being compared to Donald Trump. Eric Kripke, the creator of the series, wants to participate in the social debate.

“Sad, how they spoiled the series just to be aware.” “This mocks religion and human rights.” “Homelander is the only good thing about the series.” “Fast forward all the scenes where Homelander isn’t.”

Thus The Boys The fourth season of the series has been reviewed on Rotten Tomatoes. The first three episodes of the season were released on Prime Video in mid-June, after which the episodes have been available to watch once a week. The final, eighth episode will be released on July 18.

Homelander (Anthony Starr) and vice presidential candidate Victoria Neuman / Nadia Khayat (Claudia Doumit) want power, at any cost.

All the public representatives quoted above have given the season half a star out of five. At the time of writing, the audience votes give the season only 53 percent, while the critics’ percentage is 94. Previous seasons have received audience ratings of 75-90 percent, and the series is among the most popular on Prime Video.

In the background might be a criticism bombardment campaign by the Trumpists, speculates, among other things Forbes. The Boys has since the beginning satirized the right wing, the Republicans of the United States and Donald Trumpbut under the presidential election, the creator of the series Eric Kripke has decided to use heavy weapons.

The references extend beyond the script to advertising, and the fourth season was marketed with a familiar-sounding slogan. The “Make America Super Again” election poster of the Homelander character used on social media is a direct reference to the phrase “Make America Great Again” used by Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The claim of a review bombing campaign is not without holes: it may also be that part by The Boys some fans simply feel, for example, that the script for the fourth season was unnecessarily twisted.

Garth Ennis in the world of the series based on the comics, superheroes really exist, and they are celebrities and influencers. The Vought International giant corporation manages the Seven, consisting of the best of superheroes, led by Homelander wearing a Yankee flag cape (Anthony Starr).

Starr’s performance as Homelander is fantastic, and for good reason required Emmy Award. The role is delicious: a self-absorbed, pathetic sociopath and cruel narcissist – and a caricature of Donald Trump. In the fourth episode of the new season, we also get a glimpse into how the monster was created.

Jessica “Sage” Bradley / Sister Sage (Susan Heyward, left) and Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker (Valorie Curry) will be seen as new characters in the fourth season of The Boys.

During the three production seasons, however, Trumpists saw the character above all as a heroic and relatable defender of the motherland.

The most significant change is how close the fourth season is to the political present of the United States, he points out Vox publication. Now Homelander is – like Trump – accused in court and is inciting a spirit of rebellion in his fanatical supporters similar to the 2021 takeover of the US Congress building. There is also a presidential election campaign.

Supporters and opponents of Homelander are incited into a violent confrontation in front of the courthouse. The former Starlight, now Annie January (Erin Moriarty), who left Sesitsik, tries to calm the situation.

In the past, pro-Trump fans may have, for example dress up as a Homelander. With the new season, however, they have realized that they have been the object of the series’ ridicule all along, and now they are angry, interprets Vox, among others Alex Abad-Santos. It is a model example of people’s increasingly weak media literacy, he writes.

“ “As the years go by, we get angrier and more scared.”

Series creator Eric Kripke doesn’t even try to please everyone. “If someone wants to call the series ‘woke’, that’s fine. Go see something else,” he said For The Hollywood Reporter. A superhero nightmare wrapped in pitch-black humor is a way for its creators to participate in the social debate.

“As the years go by, we get angrier and more scared, and that’s reflected in the script,” Kripke said. In an interview with Rolling Stone in June 2022, when by The Boys the third season was released.

Homelander’s son Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) plays an even bigger role in the fourth season of The Boys.

The fourth season takes both its violence and its message to macabre dimensions. A more subtle script could reach more levels, but for this moment, Eric Kripke’s megaphone call for help is suitable.

Before the release of the fourth season, Kripke said that there will be a fifth season, which will conclude the series. It remains to be seen whether satire still has power – and what it has to say about the outcome of the US presidential election.

The Boys, Prime Video.