Television | The theme song for the teen series Dawson’s Creek changed, why?

The logo music of a TV series may not be eternal. The reason is the old contracts.

This at the beginning of the year, a teen drama series was added to Netflix Dawson’s Creek (1998–2003), which was once performed in Finland as well.

The beginnings of the episodes have surprised many. They do not include the original theme of the oval series, Paula Colen a song made and performed by I Don’t Want to Wait (1996).

It is replaced by Jann Ardenin recording Run like Mad. Arden’s song has been used in many DVD releases as well as in TV broadcasts in some countries early in the series.

The background is copyright. Cole’s song was pre-recorded, and the production company acquired the rights to it. Because Dawson’s Creek the budget was small, the rights were acquired only for TV performances. At the time, it was not thought that the series would be watched in another 20 years. The popularity of streaming services could not be predicted either.

Ardenin Run Like Mad while it was originally recorded specifically Dawson’s Creek and acquired permanent licenses. There was therefore no need to renegotiate the rights for Netflix.

However, at the beginning of the last two episodes, it rings I Don’t Want to Wait. The reason is that Dawson’s Creek the last episodes were once released as a separate DVD release, and a separate agreement was made with the rightholders for the release. This agreement has borne up to Netflix.

Paula Cole said to the New York Times last month that he recorded a new version of his song and that negotiations are currently underway to set it as the series ’theme music. Maybe nostalgics have hope?

Switched music can be encountered in many TV series. Changes need to be made more often in North America than in Europe because of the different systems that regulate the use of music.

In Finland, too, music has been replaced by a new TV series released on DVD. That is, if youth doesn’t sound the same as you remembered, the fault may not be in your head.

Dawson’s Creek, Netflix.