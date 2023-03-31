Television | The story of the fictional rock band became a hit, and now the TV series stars Elvis’ grandchild

Streaming services the one set in the world of 1970s American rock stands out from this spring’s drama Daisy Jones and The Six.

The series is about a rock band that makes an initial breakthrough, but the journey to the top freezes after the first album. Real success comes only when the band’s manager finds a new soloist, the talented and ambitious but also unpredictable Daisy Jones.

The story is made up, and it’s based on Taylor Jenkins Reid to the novel of the same name, which appeared in 2019. The book was a success, and the ten-part series produced by the Amazon company has also received a lot of attention.

Already when the original novel was published, the author said that Daisy Jones was inspired by the story of the band Fleetwood Mac, more specifically the band’s soloists by Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham a complicated relationship as bandmates and ex-lovers.

The connection between reality and imagination became closer with Fleetwood Mac’s televised comeback concert in 1997. The concert was also released on DVD. During the show, Nicks and Buckingham stared at each other intensely for a few songs, which got Reid’s imagination going.

Daisy Jones and The Six – series has plenty of references to Fleetwood Mac and its golden age of the late 1970s.

Not least in the music, which has been invested in more than usual this time. An American producer and songwriter was recruited to make songs for Daisy Jones and The Six Blake Millswho has made records, among other things John Legend’s, Fiona Apple’s and by Perfume Genius with.

Mills has been assisted by a number of other serious songwriters, such as Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne and Phoebe Bridgers. However, the last two have not included their songs on Daisy Jones and The Six’s album Aurorawhich is not only an album that is part of the plot of the series, but also a real album released in streaming and in CD and vinyl format.

A veteran producer who served as the series’ musical advisor Tony Berg thanks Billboard in an interview with the show’s producers about giving Blake Mills the job.

“It’s significant because historically television has treated music in a jerky way,” says Berg.

John McVie (left), Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham played in Fleetwood Mac’s 1970s hit line-up.

Timeline is built with care even in visual details. Performance stages and stage technology are old-fashioned models, not to mention the costumes.

In the story itself, the connections to Fleetwood Mac are not very faithful. Daisy Jones was added to The Six as the second soloist by Sam Claflin performed alongside Billy Dunne, while Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were originally a dating American folk duo who joined Britain’s Fleetwood Mac as lead singers.

Daisy Jones and The Six’s British keyboardist Karen Sirko refers to Fleetwood Mac’s homeland. Representing him Suki Waterhouse has also made a career as a recording and gigging artist. In the original story of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel, the character is American.

The band’s manager Teddy Price, on the other hand, is British in the book, but in the series by Tom Price the manager portrayed is American, and the role models are famous Berry Gordy and Quincy Jones.

Remarkable is that the main actors of the series sing themselves. For Sam Claflin, it wasn’t obvious, as he has no background as a performing or recording singer, and at the audition he had thought it was the Beatles Come Together Michael Jackson’s for a song.

For the role of Billy Dunne, Claflin also learned to play the guitar.

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the TV series concert scene.

The strongest personal connection to the history of American rock is the one playing Daisy Jones With Riley Keoughwhose grandfather was Elvis Presley. However, the role of Daisy Jones is the first in which she sings.

Vanity Fair according to Keough had confessed to the producers that he has only sung in the shower before.

Singing and the lead actors learning to play were supported by the series producer Reese Witherspoonwho went through the same process himself when preparing to become a country artist by June Carter Cash for a role in the film Walk the Line.

The film premiered in 2005 tells Johnny Cash’s and June Carter Cash’s story, and featuring both Witherspoon and Cash Joaquin Phoenix learned to sing their parts themselves, even though they had never done it in their previous roles.

Walk the Line in addition Daisy Jones and The Six is compared to a film depicting the rock world of the 1970s Almost a celebritywhich is based in part on the director Cameron Crowe to my own story. Crowe acted young Rolling Stone -magazine as an assistant.

Almost a celebrity in the movie (2000), a teenage writer goes on tour with a rock band and ends up witnessing the band’s internal quarrels and interpersonal twists.

Daisy Jones and The Six, Amazon Prime.