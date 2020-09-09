This umpteenth Danish collection in eight episodes is not going to revolutionize the style. She ticks all of the containers, from the elusive serial killer to the murky settings, from the personal lifetime of investigators who get slowed down concurrently their investigation. And but, a je ne sais quoi of voyeurism and twists launched on the proper time take the viewer to the sport of come again.

On the path of our bodies scattered on the fly

It’s, as usually, the story of a tenacious cop (and taciturn, however above all tenacious) and his obsession for a case which is slipping by his fingers. Jan Michelsen (Kenneth M. Christensen) has been working for the Copenhagen Crime Squad for a yr, however Julie’s disappearance has haunted him for six months. Is it as a result of at that second his spouse determined to separate them collectively that he needs in any respect prices to seek out the younger woman? Asks his new colleague Louise Bergstein (Natalie Madueno, already seen in The Rain), the psychologist who actually will get on his nerves.

Nonetheless, with the assistance of his cumbersome ally, he’s shifting ahead. Till crossing over an previous affair with comparable facets whose corpse will lead them on new tracks. The “shadow killer”, Anders Kjeldsen (Mads Riisom), whose identification is revealed to us within the second episode (it’s kind of of a disgrace), sows our bodies on the fly. A physique in a lake, others in a manure pit, whereas ready to do away with its final sufferer, kidnapped… Alas! Nothing grows the place he prompts, besides his frustration.

The problem of violence towards girls

As a result of his scores to settle along with his mom, girls usually, blondes, younger and delightful specifically are by no means settled. As for saying that his relationship along with his confederate, Stine Velin (Signal Egholm Olsen), is ambiguous, that is a no brainer. It’s on this facet that the screenwriter needed to dig. Ina Bruhn (who beforehand collaborated on the wonderful Occupied) mandates her character Louise, chief of a dialogue circle on rape and sexual abuse, to discover the topic of violence towards girls. However because the high quality is there, addicts to the Nordic collection didn’t want this pretext.

This series is also available in full on the Arte website